PlayStation 5’s First ‘Exclusive’ Proves Xbox Cares More About Players

Godfall is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, which could alienate a massive player base.

Microsoft’s plan is the opposite: no next-gen launch exclusives.

This makes Xbox more of a player-friendly console, no question.

Godfall is one of the only next-generation titles we have details on. It’s a looter game with Monster Hunter-esque combat and will feature drop-in drop-out cooperative play. Also, it will only be playable on PC and the PlayStation 5 (PS5), featuring no cross-platform compatibility with the PlayStation 4.

According to a ResetEra post, Official PlayStation Magazine reveals the game will be “tailored to run on PS5.” This decision is entirely opposite Microsoft’s pitch with the Xbox Series X, making it much more player-friendly.

Xbox Series X Owns Cross-Platform Play

Since January, we’ve been aware the Xbox Series X won’t have platform exclusives at launch. Instead, all games will be playable on the current Xbox One model and new hardware. This choice means players who don’t have the means to upgrade right away can still enjoy new titles.

It’s also quite contrary to this generation’s launch, where games like Killzone: Shadow Fall and Ryse: Son of Rome were exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Microsoft is catering to the player by not pressuring a hardware upgrade at launch.

Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, notes that the group wants all players to feel valued:

“We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

Godfall PlayStation 5 Exclusivity is Denying a Big Market

On the other hand, the PlayStation 4 is one of the best selling consoles of all time. That massive player count will have to buy a PlayStation 5 to play Godfall at launch. You can bet many of them won’t, especially with the current pandemic affecting the work of billions.

This is an especially odd decision by developer Counterplay Games and publisher Gearbox Software, considering Godfall isn’t an established IP. Naughty Dog to limit, say, Uncharted 5 to the PlayStation 5 would be much more understandable. Players will buy new hardware for that franchise.

One could argue a new console needs exclusive hardware to entice players, and they’re entirely not wrong. However, Microsoft is shifting the scene with their Xbox Play Anywhere initiative. There are still games that won’t play on a PlayStation 5, like Halo: Infinite. Only, they’ll be available on all current Xbox systems instead of one high-end box. It’s the best of both worlds.

Those who have the means to upgrade can enjoy an enhanced gameplay experience, while others can still enjoy the game without new hardware. It’s like playing on a PC. Some games run better on different configurations. The point is, all of them still run.

Many games, like Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, launched cross-platform at the beginning of this generation. Microsoft continuing the trend will net them many supporters come next generation’s launch.

