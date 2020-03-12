PlayStation 5 Leaks Are Getting Crazier by the Day

Advertisement

Two new PlayStation 5 ‘leaks’ have surfaced online.

The first gives the PS5 15.1 Teraflops and offers a glimpse at a supposed prototype of the console.

The second leak is rather more cryptic, courtesy of a cooing dove and hints at 11.6 Teraflops.

With still no word from Sony about the PlayStation 5, unverified and often fake leaks continue to dominate the conversation about the next-generation console.

Today, two new such leaks have surfaced; one hints at an impressively high Teraflop rating, and the other at a more credible set of specifications, although it comes in cryptic form.

15.1 Teraflops and a PlayStation 5 Prototype

The first comes from 4Chan, and consequently, we suggest readying those salt shakers. The leak claims that the PlayStation will sport a peak performance of 15.1 Teraflops, placing it on the higher end of the speculative estimates we’ve seen to date and outmatching the confirmed 12 Teraflops we’ll see in the Xbox Series X.

Alongside, the leak suggests the PlayStation 5 will have 16 GB of GDDR6 and 8 GB of DDR4. Once again, this places it well above anything we’ve seen so far.

While the leak does take a credibility hit with these pretty outrageous specifications, it does include something we haven’t seen in a while other than in dubious fake concepts – the PlayStation 5 in the flesh.

A blurred image of what is ostensibly a PlayStation 5 prototype accompanies the leak. The design stands out by how thin it is, although the framing is far from ideal. The picture only shows a portion of the model featuring a disc drive and two USB Type-C ports.

Rounding out the leak is the promise of more information in April.

From Coos to Teraflops

Today’s second supposed leak comes from a verified user on the NeoGAF forums who posted a cryptic image of a dove delivering a letter to the PlayStation 5 lead architect Mark Cerny. Other forum users have taken this as a riddle, gleaning supposed PlayStation 5 specifications from bird tongue ‘coos’ dominating the text in the image.

Counting those coos and after some quick calculations, the consensus is that the PlayStation 5 will sport 52 computer units running at 1743 MHz to produce 11.6 Teraflops. These specifications would place the PlayStation 5 nicely in the middle of the 9 to 15 Teraflop estimates we’ve seen so far.

Users also believe the postcode on the envelope points towards 16 GB of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of 512 GB per second.

The source and the numbers make this one more credible.Then again, we are trying to decipher PS5 5 news from a cooing dove. The absurdity of the situation is almost comical and goes to show just how desperate PlayStation fans are for some much-needed news.

As always, we recommend a degree of caution in anticipation of Sony unveiling the PlayStation 5 in earnest.