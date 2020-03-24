Plague Inc. Developer Donating $250k to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Ndemic Creations has donated $250k to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the WHO and CEPI will receive a portion of the funds to aid efforts to find a vaccine.

A mode is heading to Plague Inc. that will see players fight off a disease outbreak.

Plague Inc. developer Ndemic Creations has donated $250,000 to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic simulation game has risen to prominence in recent months due to the similarities to the on-going real-world pandemic gripping the world.

In January, the game became the top-selling app in China as people looked to Plague Inc. to process the events evolving around them or indulge in morbid fascination.

The surge in interest extended beyond China as Plague Inc. landed the coveted spot as the top paid app on the Apple App Store in the US in February.

Ndemic Creations Donate $250k To Fight COVID-19

In a statement published on its website, Ndemic Creations announced today that it had donated a quarter of a million dollars to fight the coronavirus. The split donation heads to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Plague Inc. creator, James Vaughan, says;

Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic. We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

A New Plague Inc. Mode Is in The Works

In tandem, Ndemic Creations also announced that it’s working to bring a new mode to the game. Instead of taking on the role of the disease itself, players will be able to work towards managing, mitigating, and eradicating an outbreak.

Ndemic says players can look forward to:

managing disease progression and boosting healthcare systems as well as controlling real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services.

The mode is reportedly in development with input from experts at WHO and the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network. There’s no word on a release date. The update will be free for all owners of Plague Inc. during the coronavirus pandemic.

