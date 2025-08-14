Search
Home / News / Technology / Security / After July Hack GMX Delivers $44M Compensation to Eligible Wallets
Security
3 min read

After July Hack GMX Delivers $44M Compensation to Eligible Wallets

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
GMX has started processing refunds for GLP stakers who fell victim to last months hack, returning around $44 million in stolen crypto.

GMX has started processing refunds for GLP stakers who fell victim to last months hack, returning around $44 million in stolen crypto. | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • GMX has launched a compensation scheme for victims of July’s hack.
  • Users who held funds in the affected pool are able to swap their old tokens for new ones.
  • The new GLV tokens are backed by assets returned by the hacker and $2 million from the DAO Treasury.

GMX has opened its $44 million compensation scheme for victims of July’s hack.

The crypto exchange was able to recover most of the stolen funds after the exploiter returned millions of dollars in ETH and stablecoins.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

How the GMX Hacker Turned White Hat

On Wednesday, July 9, the Arbitrum deployment of GMX V1’s GLP pool was drained for cryptocurrency worth more than $42 million at the time.

The exploit was pinned to a reentrancy attack, which takes advantage of a vulnerability in smart contracts that can place external calls to other contracts before updating their own state. This allows a malicious contract to reenter the original function and repeat withdrawals.

Following the incident, GMX developers offered a 10% white-hat bounty and promised not to pursue legal action if the funds were returned within 48 hours.

The next day, the hacker agreed to the deal and transferred most of the value that was stolen in ETH and stablecoins. Because the price of ETH increased in the intervening period, they were able to return over 90% of the stolen crypto’s value and still retain at least $3 million in profit.

GMX Opens Compensation Claims

On July 17, the GMX DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) opened a discussion on how to distribute the returned funds to investors who were affected by the hack.

After debating different options, the DAO elected to distribute funds via a new GLV token, underpinned by ETH, stablecoins, and WBTC returned by the hacker, as well as around $2 million provided from the DAO Treasury to make up a shortfall.

GLV essentially replaces the old GLP pool, with users reimbursed tokens on a one-for-one basis. GMX opened refunds on Aug. 13, letting GLP holders claim their new tokens from the GMX stake portal.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The GreedyBear carried out a $1 million crypto hack using 650 malicious tools and over 100 weaponized extensions.
    Crypto
    Aug 08, 2025 | 10:02 AM UTC6 days ago

    GreedyBear Hackers Steal $1M+ in Crypto Hack Using 650-Tools and Fake Wallet Extensions

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Seventeen major crypto hacks were recorded in July resulting in total losses of around $142 million without accounting for money returned.
    Crypto
    August 1, 2025 2:00 PM

    Crypto Hacks in July: $142M Stolen in 17 Hacks, CoinDCX and GMX Lead Losses

    James Morales
    James Morales
    58.2 Bitcoins, worth around $7 million, have been drained from ODIN.FUN, a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin Runes.
    Security
    Aug 13, 2025 | 9:29 AM UTCYesterday

    58.2 BTC Vanishes in SATOSHI Token Price Manipulation, ODIN.FUN Halts Trading

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!