Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / Avalanche and Solana Get a Headstart in KRW Stablecoin Race
Blockchain
3 min read

Avalanche and Solana Get a Headstart in KRW Stablecoin Race

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
A South Korean bank.

Major South Korean banks are exploring KRW stablecoins. Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • South Korea’s Digital Basic Act paved the way for KRW stablecoins earlier this year.
  • Various banks and fintech as actively building in the space.
  • Early developments highlight Avalanche and Solana.

In September, BDACS developed a proof-of-concept for KRW1, which could become the first won-pegged stablecoin to hit the market since South Korea passed the Digital Basic Act. But other potential issuers aren’t far behind.

Significantly, the first wave of South Korean stablecoins aren’t built on Ethereum. Instead, KRW1 and other tokens under development leverage alternative blockchains like Avalanche and Solana.

Bet on ESports with These Partners
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ThunderPick

ThunderPick
promotions
100% First Deposit Bonus up to €2,000
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 6
Claim Offer
BetPlay

BetPlay
promotions
Up to 50000 MBC Welcome Package
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 7
Claim Offer
Wild.io

Wild.io
promotions
Welcome Offer 120% up to $5,000 and 75 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin 7
Claim Offer

BDACS and Woori Bank Claim First Tokenized KRW

While branded as a stablecoin, under the current model, KRW1 is better thought of as a deposit token. Although not directly issued by a bank like JPMorgan’s JPM Coin and similar tokenized deposits, it is fully backed by cash reserves, not government bonds.

Tokens are issued and administered by digital asset custody specialist BDACS, with fiat reserves held in a segregated account at Woori Bank.

KRW1 was initially launched on Avalanche, which BDACS selected for its “technological excellence.” According to the project website, the stablecoin will eventually be rolled out on other networks.

Solana-Wavebridge Partnership Targets Financial Institutions

In the latest development in South Korea’s nascent stablecoin scene, crypto startup Wavebridge has partnered with the Solana Foundation.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the two organizations will develop KRW stablecoin infrastructure for financial institutions.

The partnership aims to help Korean banks and asset managers deploy new on-chain products, including stablecoins and tokenized investment products.

Courting Potential Stablecoin Issuers

The Solana Foundation’s partnership with Wavebridge points to the opportunity that new KRW stablecoins present for blockchain adoption.

With its proof-of-concept, BDACS appears to lead the race, granting Avalanche a first-mover advantage.

However, KRW1 may not be able to compete with the institutional weight of a stablecoin coalition formed by nine of South Korea’s largest banks. And that isn’t the only initiative underway.

After lawmakers passed the Digital Basic Act, major banks and payment companies filed a string of trademark applications that suggest many have ambitions in the space. But if any are actively building, they are doing so behind closed doors.

Against this backdrop, Solana’s infrastructure pitch could give it an edge. As large institutions explore their options, offering the tools to deploy at scale and build additional services helps make the case for using Solana as their preferred blockchain rail.

For now, KRW stablecoins remain exploratory. While the Digital Basic Act set the stage for legalization, the government is still ironing out the finer details of regulation.

Once a proper framework is in place, however, the South Korean market is primed for a rush of innovation.

Latest Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    A jar of kimchi
    Crypto
    Oct 14, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTC4 hours ago

    Stablecoins Trade Above Value in Korea as Kimchi Premium Surges

    James Morales
    James Morales
    The Bank of England is prioritizing tokenization over stablecoins even as Governor Andrew Bailey softens his stance.
    Crypto
    Oct 11, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 days ago

    UK Prioritizes Tokenization Over Stablecoins in Crypto Regulation Push

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Binance çould return to South Korea.
    Crypto
    Oct 14, 2025 | 1:32 PM UTC2 hours ago

    Binance Edges Closer to South Korea Return as FIU Resumes GOPAX Review

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!