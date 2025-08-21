Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Crypto Family Feud: Woman Ordered To Repay $136K After Court Rules ‘Gift for Trading’ Was a Loan
News
3 min read

Crypto Family Feud: Woman Ordered To Repay $136K After Court Rules ‘Gift for Trading’ Was a Loan

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
The peculiar case, which unfolded amid a family breakdown, highlights how crypto can turn ordinary financial disputes into complex legal battles.

The peculiar case, which unfolded amid a family breakdown, highlights how crypto can turn ordinary financial disputes into complex legal battles. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • A Singapore woman claimed a S$200,000 loan from her mother-in-law was a gift for her husband’s crypto trading.
  • Paige Lee received nine transfers from her mother-in-law, totaling over S$410,000.
  • Lee admitted to part of the debt but maintained that the largest transfer was a gift to be used in crypto.

A Singapore woman has been ordered to repay her estranged mother-in-law S$175,689 (US$136,700), despite her claiming a S$200,000 transfer she received from her was a crypto trading gift.

The peculiar case, which unfolded amid a family breakdown, highlights how crypto can turn ordinary financial disputes into complex legal battles.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

The Loans In Question

According to court documents , Paige Lee Wen Xuan, formerly known as Kyenne Michelle Lee Xin Yu, received nine loans from her mother-in-law, Chen Rongying, between 2018 and 2021, totaling more than S$410,000.

The amounts ranged from S$1,500 to S$200,000 and were allegedly used for various purposes, including property acquisition, living expenses, commodity investments, and even fixed deposits to boost Lee’s credit score.

Chen said the loans were backed by four IOUs, informal written acknowledgments of debt, written in Chinese and signed by Lee, according to Channel News Asia. 

A Husband’s Gift For Crypto Trading

Lee, who is currently in divorce proceedings with Chen’s son, admitted to taking four loans amounting to S$171,000 but disputed the rest.

She argued that some of the sums were for household expenses or home renovations, not loans.

But the most controversial transfer was the S$200,000 “crypto loan.”

Lee admitted receiving the money but claimed it was a gift from Chen to her son for trading on crypto.

She argued that the funds were routed through her account only because her husband’s trading activities required it, and she had no obligation to repay the money.

Although Lee returned S$110,000 to Chen, she said it was out of respect rather than repayment.

She also claimed to have repaid an additional S$45,000 but failed to provide evidence.

Crypto Claim Slammed as ‘Unbelievable’

Deputy Registrar Jasmin Kang rejected Lee’s explanation, calling her claim “inherently unbelievable.”

Lee was ordered to pay ordered to repay S$175,689 (US$136,700), as well as S$4,500 in legal costs.

She noted that the S$200,000 had been deposited into Lee’s own bank accounts rather than her husband’s, undermining the argument that it was a gift to him.

There was also no evidence that the money had been used for crypto investments.

Crucially, an IOU dated Jan. 10, 2021 explicitly recorded the transfer as a loan that Lee promised to repay once her account was unfrozen.

The court emphasized that IOUs, together with repayment behavior, are sufficient to create binding legal obligations, even within a family.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    a Secret service member
    Crypto
    July 7, 2025 3:02 PM

    How the US Secret Service Tackles Global Crypto Crime

    James Morales
    James Morales
    China weighs new rules for handling seized crypto assets as courts and local governments face legal gray zones under its 2021 trading ban.
    Crypto
    April 16, 2025 9:47 AM

    China Debates Pocketing Crypto Crime Proceeds While Keeping It Illegal

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Malaysian policeman on a motorcycle.
    Crypto
    November 14, 2024 10:08 AM

    Binance Helps Royal Malaysia Police in Recovering $1.6 Million Kidnapping Ransom

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!