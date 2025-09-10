Trump’s Truth Social To Let Users Earn Crypto Rewards for Platform Engagement

Key Takeaways
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social, is turning to crypto to boost engagement on its social media platform.
The company announced a new rewards program that will allow premium subscribers to earn digital tokens for their activity, creating a fresh link between political media and crypto adoption.
The new feature will be exclusive to the “Patriot Package,” Truth Social’s top subscription tier, which also includes the streaming service Truth+.
Under the program, users will collect “Truth Gems” by posting, sharing, browsing, and creating content.
The crypto tie-in is intended to make the Patriot Package more appealing to subscribers.
These gems can then be converted into Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, via its wallet infrastructure.
Beyond earning gems, premium users also gain access to features like post editing, scheduling, advanced search, and conversation history.
The initiative is expected to launch later in 2025, though TMTG has not yet disclosed specific conversion rates or redemption limits.
While Truth Social is moving ahead with a full-fledged crypto rewards system, other major social media platforms have yet to deliver on similar ambitions.
Elon Musk’s X has repeatedly hinted at crypto integrations but has so far limited itself to payments-related partnerships and Dogecoin (DOGE) speculation.
Meta (Facebook) piloted its Novi wallet project and previously championed Libra/Diem, but ultimately pulled the plug before launching any crypto rewards.
This positions Truth Social as the first major social media platform to weave a direct crypto reward mechanism into its subscription tier — potentially giving it a unique edge in attracting Web3-savvy users.