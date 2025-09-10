Search
3 min read

Trump’s Truth Social To Let Users Earn Crypto Rewards for Platform Engagement

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Truth Social’s Patriot Package will let users earn “Truth Gems” that can be converted into Crypto.com’s CRO tokens.

Truth Social’s Patriot Package will let users earn “Truth Gems” that can be converted into Crypto.com’s CRO tokens. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s media company is introducing a crypto rewards system for premium subscribers.
  • Users can earn “Truth Gems” through activity on Truth Social and convert them into CRO.
  • The program is part of a wider partnership with Crypto.com, which also includes treasury and ETF initiatives.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social, is turning to crypto to boost engagement on its social media platform.

The company announced a new rewards program that will allow premium subscribers to earn digital tokens for their activity, creating a fresh link between political media and crypto adoption.

Truth Gems for Premium Subscribers

The new feature will be exclusive to the “Patriot Package,” Truth Social’s top subscription tier, which also includes the streaming service Truth+.

Under the program, users will collect “Truth Gems” by posting, sharing, browsing, and creating content.

The crypto tie-in is intended to make the Patriot Package more appealing to subscribers.

These gems can then be converted into Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, via its wallet infrastructure.

Beyond earning gems, premium users also gain access to features like post editing, scheduling, advanced search, and conversation history.

The initiative is expected to launch later in 2025, though TMTG has not yet disclosed specific conversion rates or redemption limits.

A First Among Social Media Platforms

While Truth Social is moving ahead with a full-fledged crypto rewards system, other major social media platforms have yet to deliver on similar ambitions.

Elon Musk’s X has repeatedly hinted at crypto integrations but has so far limited itself to payments-related partnerships and Dogecoin (DOGE) speculation.

Meta (Facebook) piloted its Novi wallet project and previously championed Libra/Diem, but ultimately pulled the plug before launching any crypto rewards.

This positions Truth Social as the first major social media platform to weave a direct crypto reward mechanism into its subscription tier — potentially giving it a unique edge in attracting Web3-savvy users.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

