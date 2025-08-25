Search
Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says French Case ‘Going Nowhere’ After Year of Dead Ends 

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Durov slams France’s “bogus” Telegram probe one year after arrest.

Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Telegram’s Pavel Durov calls out French investigation.
  • Durov was arrested last year and detained for four days for his role in Telegram.
  • French authorities are investigating the use of Telegram for illicit activities.

Pavel Durov has always styled himself as a defender of digital privacy and free speech.

However, for the past year, the billionaire founder of Telegram has found himself caught in a legal battle that, in his words, should never have existed.

On Aug. 24, Durov took to his own platform to denounce what he called a “bogus” criminal probe by French authorities.

His post marked the one-year anniversary of his arrest at a Paris airport—a move that stunned the global tech world and sparked a debate about whether platforms should be held accountable for how their users behave.

First Anniversary

In August 2024, French police detained Durov for four days, alleging that Telegram was being used to coordinate money laundering, drug trafficking, fraud, and the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Authorities argued that Telegram had failed to adequately police its platform.

Durov, who holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and St. Kitts & Nevis, called the arrest “unprecedented” and “absurd,” pointing out that no other tech founder has been detained for crimes committed by users.

He posted:

“One year after this strange arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date in sight. Sadly, the only outcome so far has been massive damage to France’s image as a free country.”

He was eventually released on a €5 million bond ($5.56 million), but restrictions followed.

For months, Durov was required to remain in France and check in with the police twice a week.

In March 2025, a judge granted him limited parole, allowing him to return to Dubai—Telegram’s headquarters—but only for short periods.

Since July, he has been permitted to travel for up to two weeks at a time, provided he returns to France on schedule.

A Case Without Direction

The investigation, however, seems to be going nowhere.

French prosecutors admitted earlier this year that the case is unlikely to head to trial anytime soon, suggesting a long, drawn-out process with little evidence to stand on.

Durov has seized on that uncertainty to claim vindication. He insists that after 12 months, authorities have failed to show any wrongdoing by Telegram.

Observers note that in France, complex cases like this are often handled by special investigative judges who wield sweeping powers—but such cases can take years, and often collapse if prosecutors cannot build a strong foundation.

The Stakes for Durov, Privacy and Platforms

The implications go far beyond Pavel Durov himself.

At issue is whether tech executives should be held legally responsible for criminal activity that takes place on their platforms—a debate that mirrors the high-profile U.S. prosecution of Tornado Cash developers.

Crypto and privacy advocates have largely rallied behind Durov, framing the case as a test of digital freedom.

If France pursues charges without clear evidence, they warn, it could set a precedent that chills innovation and undermines the principle that platforms are neutral conduits for communication.

For now, Durov remains under a cloud of legal uncertainty, forced to split his time between Dubai and Paris, his movements dictated by a case that has yet to find its footing.

What happens next will determine not just his own future, but potentially the boundaries of accountability for every tech founder operating in the age of global digital communication.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
