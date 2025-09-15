Search
3 min read

Rate Cut Rally To be Tested by $790M Token Unlocks Across Solana, Dogecoin, and Arbitrum

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Token unlocks to challenge bullish market momentum.

Roughly $800 million worth of altcoins to unlock this week. | Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The U.S. Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Sept. 17, 2025.
  • Large-scale token unlocks can result in downward pressure on crypto markets.
  • Linear unlocks distribute tokens gradually over a pre-set time; cliff unlocks happen immediately.

With certainty that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this week, crypto markets have begun to see bullish inflows ahead of the decision, which is expected on Sept. 17.

However, this market uptick may have some challenges, at least in the short term, as around $800 million worth of token unlocks are set to flood the markets over the next seven days.

This could place significant downward pressure on the market as recipients offload their tokens during the market highs.

Upcoming Linear Unlocks

According to Tokenomist, the following altcoins will be gradually releasing tokens onto the market over the coming week.

Leading this week’s linear unlocks is Solana (SOL), which will unlock 502.930 SOL worth $120.7 million, or 0.09% of its circulating supply.

Up next is Worldcoin (WLD) with a linear release of 37.23 million tokens worth $59.93 million.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) token will be releasing 4.89 million worth $41.72 million.

Other notable linear unlocks include:

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) 96.54 million (0.06% of circ. supply) – $26.68 million.
  • Story (IP) 2.32 million (0.73% of circ. supply) – $22.87 million.
  • Avalanche (AVAX) 699,850 (0.14% of circ. supply) – $19.98.

Upcoming Cliff Unlocks

As per Tokenomist data , roughly $410.5 million in cliff unlocks are set to take place over the next week.

Narrowly taking the top spot is Fasttoken (FTN), which will unlock 2.08% of its supply and drop 20 million tokens worth $89.6 million on Sept. 18.

Next up is Optimism (OP), which has a large release set for Sept. 21, in which it will drop 116 million OP worth roughly $88.4 million, unlocking 6.89% of its supply.

LayerZero (ZRO) is set to unlock 8.53% of its supply, 25.71 million ZRO worth $49.62 million, on Sept. 25.

Other notable cliff unlocks include:

  • Velo (VELO) 3 billion (13.63% of circ. supply) – $46.96 million.
  • Arbitrum (ARB) 92.65 million (2.03% of circ. supply) – $46.18 million.
  • Sei (SEI) 55.56 million (1.18% of circ. supply) – $18.42 million.
