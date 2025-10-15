New York City Launches Digital Assets Office — Still Among Hardest Places for Crypto Firms To Get Licensed

Key Takeaways
New York City is officially opening its doors to its first-ever Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain , a landmark initiative signed into existence by Mayor Eric Adams on Oct. 14.
The new office is meant to serve as a direct bridge between City Hall, regulators, and the digital asset industry.
For Adams—who once famously said he wanted to be paid in Bitcoin—the new office caps off his term by underscoring his reputation as one of the country’s most crypto-friendly big-city leaders.
The new office will serve as a centralized hub for crypto businesses navigating New York’s notoriously complex regulatory landscape.
It will work directly with federal and state agencies, while also exploring the applications of blockchain for government services, including public record management and transparency initiatives.
Moises Rendon, who has advised the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation on digital assets since April 2024, has been appointed to lead the new office.
He will report to Chief Technology Officer Matt Fraser and convene a council of industry leaders to help craft policies and pilot programs.
Mayor Adams called the initiative a step toward embracing “the technologies of tomorrow today” to strengthen the economy, attract talent, and make public services more efficient.
New York’s move to open a dedicated digital asset office is striking, given the state’s long history of strict oversight.
In 2015, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) introduced the BitLicense, still considered the most demanding operating permit in the U.S. crypto industry.
While designed to protect investors, the framework imposed high compliance costs, restricted market access, and ultimately pushed out major players.
Today, fewer than 25 firms hold active BitLicenses.
The New York Attorney General’s office has added further pressure with a string of enforcement actions against exchanges, reinforcing the state’s reputation as one of the hardest markets to enter.
Against that backdrop, Mayor Eric Adams’ new Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain signals a possible shift—a central point of contact that could ease the way for crypto firms without dismantling regulatory safeguards.
The launch of New York’s digital asset office also comes at a pivotal moment in Mayor Eric Adams’ political career.
His term ends on Jan. 1, 2026, after he suspended his reelection campaign in September amid campaign finance scrutiny.
By moving forward with the initiative in his final months, Adams ensures that crypto and blockchain remain part of his economic legacy. E
Even as New York remains one of the toughest jurisdictions for digital asset firms, the new office could serve as a marker of his efforts to make the city more open to financial innovation.