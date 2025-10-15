Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / New York City Launches Digital Assets Office — Still Among Hardest Places for Crypto Firms To Get Licensed
Regulation & Policy
4 min read

New York City Launches Digital Assets Office — Still Among Hardest Places for Crypto Firms To Get Licensed

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
The launch of New York’s digital asset office also comes at a pivotal moment in Mayor Eric Adams’ political career.

The launch of New York’s digital asset office also comes at a pivotal moment in Mayor Eric Adams’ political career. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • New York City has launched a dedicated digital asset office to establish a direct channel with the crypto industry.
  • Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order in his final months in office, cementing his pro-crypto reputation.
  • The initiative comes despite New York’s reputation as one of the toughest regulatory landscapes in the U.S.

New York City is officially opening its doors to its first-ever Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain , a landmark initiative signed into existence by Mayor Eric Adams on Oct. 14.

The new office is meant to serve as a direct bridge between City Hall, regulators, and the digital asset industry.

For Adams—who once famously said he wanted to be paid in Bitcoin—the new office caps off his term by underscoring his reputation as one of the country’s most crypto-friendly big-city leaders.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Building a Bridge Between Crypto and City Hall

The new office will serve as a centralized hub for crypto businesses navigating New York’s notoriously complex regulatory landscape.

It will work directly with federal and state agencies, while also exploring the applications of blockchain for government services, including public record management and transparency initiatives.

Moises Rendon, who has advised the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation on digital assets since April 2024, has been appointed to lead the new office.

He will report to Chief Technology Officer Matt Fraser and convene a council of industry leaders to help craft policies and pilot programs.

Mayor Adams called the initiative a step toward embracing “the technologies of tomorrow today” to strengthen the economy, attract talent, and make public services more efficient.

Taking On the Nation’s Toughest Crypto Rules

New York’s move to open a dedicated digital asset office is striking, given the state’s long history of strict oversight.

In 2015, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) introduced the BitLicense, still considered the most demanding operating permit in the U.S. crypto industry.

While designed to protect investors, the framework imposed high compliance costs, restricted market access, and ultimately pushed out major players.

Today, fewer than 25 firms hold active BitLicenses.

The New York Attorney General’s office has added further pressure with a string of enforcement actions against exchanges, reinforcing the state’s reputation as one of the hardest markets to enter.

Against that backdrop, Mayor Eric Adams’ new Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain signals a possible shift—a central point of contact that could ease the way for crypto firms without dismantling regulatory safeguards.

Eric Adams’ Final Months in Office

The launch of New York’s digital asset office also comes at a pivotal moment in Mayor Eric Adams’ political career.

His term ends on Jan. 1, 2026, after he suspended his reelection campaign in September amid campaign finance scrutiny.

By moving forward with the initiative in his final months, Adams ensures that crypto and blockchain remain part of his economic legacy. E

Even as New York remains one of the toughest jurisdictions for digital asset firms, the new office could serve as a marker of his efforts to make the city more open to financial innovation.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    New crypto IPOs coming to New York
    Business
    June 19, 2025 9:06 AM

    Crypto IPO Momentum Intensifies as Sol Strategies, FalconX Target New York Listings

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Eric Adams wants to repeal New York's BitLicense.
    Crypto
    May 29, 2025 10:52 AM

    Mayor Eric Adams Calls for Full Repeal of BitLicense To Revive New York’s Crypto Industry

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Tech stock roundup.
    Business
    May 19, 2025 1:17 PM

    Tech Stock Roundup: eToro, Vinanz Eye New York Listing, Coinbase Promoted to S&P 500

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!