Kyrgyzstan President Protests US, UK Sanctions on A7A5 Ruble-Pegged Stablecoin

Kyrgyzstan has found itself at the center of intensifying geopolitical tensions after Britain and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Kyrgyz banks and crypto platforms.
At the heart of the controversy is A7A5, a ruble-pegged stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, accused of helping Russia evade Western restrictions.
Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov on Thursday called for an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
After the U.K. imposed sanctions on the infrastructure behind A7A5 on Wednesday, which was launched in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s President called out to both Britain and the U.S.
“I would appeal to the top leadership of these countries, to Donald Trump and Keir Starmer,” Japarov told Kyrgyz state news agency Kabar.
“There is no need to politicize the economy.”
Japarov said the country was ready to comply “with international obligations.”
“But I will not allow the interests of our citizens and the trade and economic development of the country to be reduced to nothing,” he said.
A7A5 is a ruble-pegged stablecoin created in Kyrgyzstan that has quickly become one of the most controversial digital assets in modern finance.
The coin is issued by the Kyrgyz company Old Vector and closely tied to the crypto exchange Grinex, which analysts describe as a successor to Garantex, a Russian exchange previously sanctioned by the West.
Over $1 billion per day is now being transferred through A7A5, according to Elliptic . The U.K. claimed it has facilitated more than $9 billion in transactions within just four months.
The Centre for Information Resilience said in June that A7A5 was created by A7 LLC, which assists Russian businesses impacted by Western sanctions.
The main purpose of A7A5 is to allow former Garantex users, whose balances were frozen after regulators seized the exchange’s domain, to recover their assets and evade new sanctions in cross-border payments.
A7, the creator of the stablecoin, is reportedly 51% owned by Ilan Shor, who was convicted in 2017 of offenses related to the 2014 theft of $1 billion from three Moldovan banks.
Another significant owner is Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank , which specializes in serving the country’s defense sector.
The U.K. imposed sanctions on Kyrgyzstan-based Capital Bank and crypto exchanges Grinex and Meer.
According to crypto investigation firm TRM Labs , Meer was created on Dec. 9, 2024, the same day that A7A5 was launched.
“If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks — they are sorely mistaken,” U.K. Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said in a statement.
“These sanctions keep up the pressure on Putin at a critical time and crack down on the illicit networks being used to funnel money into his war chest.”
Last week, the U.S. also sanctioned Grinex and Old Vector, as well as Keremet Bank, in January.
“To prevent any of them from falling under sanctions, we have decided that only the state-owned Keremet Bank will work with the Russian rouble. All operations are controlled by the state, and the profits go to the state budget,” Japarov said.
Washington sanctioned Keremet Bank in January, saying the mid-sized lender was creating a hub for trade payments and helping Moscow to evade restrictions. Keremet has said it will challenge the decision.