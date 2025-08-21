Search
Kyrgyzstan President Protests US, UK Sanctions on A7A5 Ruble-Pegged Stablecoin
4 min read

Kyrgyzstan President Protests US, UK Sanctions on A7A5 Ruble-Pegged Stablecoin

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
A7A5, a ruble-pegged stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, accused of helping Russia evade Western restrictions.

A7A5, a ruble-pegged stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, accused of helping Russia evade Western restrictions. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The U.S. and U.K. imposed sanctions on Kyrgyz banks and crypto platforms, including Capital Bank, Grinex, Meer, Old Vector, and Keremet Bank.
  • The ruble-pegged stablecoin A7A5, launched in Kyrgyzstan, has processed over $9 billion in just four months.
  • President Sadyr Japarov defended domestic economic interests, appealing directly to Donald Trump and Keir Starmer.

Kyrgyzstan has found itself at the center of intensifying geopolitical tensions after Britain and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Kyrgyz banks and crypto platforms.

At the heart of the controversy is A7A5, a ruble-pegged stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, accused of helping Russia evade Western restrictions.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov on Thursday called for an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Kyrgyzstan President Speaks Out

After the U.K. imposed sanctions on the infrastructure behind A7A5 on Wednesday, which was launched in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s President called out to both Britain and the U.S.

“I would appeal to the top leadership of these countries, to Donald Trump and Keir Starmer,” Japarov told Kyrgyz state news agency Kabar.

“There is no need to politicize the economy.”

Japarov said the country was ready to comply “with international obligations.”

“But I will not allow the interests of our citizens and the trade and economic development of the country to be reduced to nothing,” he said.

What Is The A7A5 Stablecoin?

A7A5 is a ruble-pegged stablecoin created in Kyrgyzstan that has quickly become one of the most controversial digital assets in modern finance.

The coin is issued by the Kyrgyz company Old Vector and closely tied to the crypto exchange Grinex, which analysts describe as a successor to Garantex, a Russian exchange previously sanctioned by the West.

Over $1 billion per day is now being transferred through A7A5, according to Elliptic . The U.K. claimed it has facilitated more than $9 billion in transactions within just four months.

The Centre for Information Resilience said in June that A7A5 was created by A7 LLC, which assists Russian businesses impacted by Western sanctions.

The main purpose of A7A5 is to allow former Garantex users, whose balances were frozen after regulators seized the exchange’s domain, to recover their assets and evade new sanctions in cross-border payments.

A7, the creator of the stablecoin, is reportedly 51% owned by Ilan Shor, who was convicted in 2017 of offenses related to the 2014 theft of $1 billion from three Moldovan banks.

Another significant owner is Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank , which specializes in serving the country’s defense sector.

U.K. and U.S. Sanctions

The U.K. imposed sanctions on Kyrgyzstan-based Capital Bank and crypto exchanges Grinex and Meer.

According to crypto investigation firm TRM Labs , Meer was created on Dec. 9, 2024, the same day that A7A5 was launched.

“If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks — they are sorely mistaken,” U.K. Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said in a statement.

“These sanctions keep up the pressure on Putin at a critical time and crack down on the illicit networks being used to funnel money into his war chest.”

Last week, the U.S. also sanctioned Grinex and Old Vector, as well as Keremet Bank, in January.

“To prevent any of them from falling under sanctions, we have decided that only the state-owned Keremet Bank will work with the Russian rouble. All operations are controlled by the state, and the profits go to the state budget,” Japarov said.

Washington sanctioned Keremet Bank in January, saying the mid-sized lender was creating a hub for trade payments and helping Moscow to evade restrictions. Keremet has said it will challenge the decision.

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
