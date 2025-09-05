Search
Is Strategy a Buy or Sell? Top Institutional Shareholders of MSTR Stock
Is Strategy a Buy or Sell? Top Institutional Shareholders of MSTR Stock

With speculation mounting over Strategy's possible inclusion in the S&P 500, investors are asking if its stock is a buy or a sell?

Is MSTR stock a buy or a sell? | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Bitcoin Magazine.

Key Takeaways
  • Major funds, including Growth Fund of America, Vanguard, and Invesco QQQ Trust, control sizeable stakes in Strategy stock.
  • After sliding from July’s $456 peak, shares now look oversold, according to CCN’s Victor Olanrewaju.
  • Olanrewaju argues that a potential S&P 500 inclusion remains underpriced by the market and could ignite a strong rebound if approved.

MicroStrategy’s transformation into a Bitcoin-heavy holding company has turned it into one of Wall Street’s most debated stocks.

Rebranded as “Strategy”, the company has leveraged Michael Saylor’s relentless Bitcoin playbook to drive both volatility and investor fascination.

With speculation mounting over its possible inclusion in the S&P 500, investors are asking the critical question: Is Strategy a buy or a sell?

MSTR Institutional Ownership: Who Holds the Biggest Stakes?

Institutional investors remain the backbone of MicroStrategy’s shareholder base.

According to the latest Yahoo Finance filings, as of June 30, 2025, here are the top holders :

Growth Fund of America

The largest single holder, with 10.34 million shares (3.92% of total outstanding).

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund

Holds 8.16 million shares (3.09%).

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

Owns 5.24 million shares (1.98%).

American Funds Fundamental Investors

Holds 4.26 million shares (1.61%).

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund

Owns 3.92 million shares (1.49%).

Vanguard Growth Index Fund

Holds 2.72 million shares (1.03%).

American Funds Insurance Series

Manages 1.51 million shares (0.57%).

Strategy Stock: A Buy or Sell?

Shares in Strategy have trended lower in recent weeks after touching a summer peak of $456 in July.

The pullback has left the stock in what some analysts view as “oversold” territory.

For those with patience and risk tolerance, that may be creating an entry point.

Victor Olanrewaju, an analyst with CCN, argues that the market may be mispricing one of the company’s biggest potential catalysts, inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

“The stock now looks oversold, offering buyers a chance to step in,” he said.

“A potential S&P 500 inclusion, still not priced in in my opinion, could act as a powerful catalyst,” he added. “With signs of a bottom forming, MSTR may be ready for a reversal toward higher highs.”

MSTR2100 (MSTR) Stock Moves

In the last 24 hours, Strategy’s memecoin jumped 10%.

The move comes ahead of whether Strategy’s stock will be added to the S&P 500.

According to Olanrewaju, CCN analyst, Strategy meets all the requirements for S&P 500 inclusion.

To qualify, a company must:

  • Be located in the U.S.
  • Hold a market cap of over $22.7 billion.
  • Record at least 250,000 shares in monthly trading volume for six straight months.
  • Keep a liquidity ratio above 75%.
  • List shares on the NYSE or Nasdaq in eligible form.

Robinhood and Applovin join Strategy as hopefuls looking to enter the exclusive club.

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

