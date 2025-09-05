Is Strategy a Buy or Sell? Top Institutional Shareholders of MSTR Stock

MicroStrategy’s transformation into a Bitcoin-heavy holding company has turned it into one of Wall Street’s most debated stocks.
Rebranded as “Strategy”, the company has leveraged Michael Saylor’s relentless Bitcoin playbook to drive both volatility and investor fascination.
With speculation mounting over its possible inclusion in the S&P 500, investors are asking the critical question: Is Strategy a buy or a sell?
Institutional investors remain the backbone of MicroStrategy’s shareholder base.
According to the latest Yahoo Finance filings, as of June 30, 2025, here are the top holders :
The largest single holder, with 10.34 million shares (3.92% of total outstanding).
Holds 8.16 million shares (3.09%).
Owns 5.24 million shares (1.98%).
Holds 4.26 million shares (1.61%).
Owns 3.92 million shares (1.49%).
Holds 2.72 million shares (1.03%).
Manages 1.51 million shares (0.57%).
Shares in Strategy have trended lower in recent weeks after touching a summer peak of $456 in July.
The pullback has left the stock in what some analysts view as “oversold” territory.
For those with patience and risk tolerance, that may be creating an entry point.
Victor Olanrewaju, an analyst with CCN, argues that the market may be mispricing one of the company’s biggest potential catalysts, inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
“The stock now looks oversold, offering buyers a chance to step in,” he said.
“A potential S&P 500 inclusion, still not priced in in my opinion, could act as a powerful catalyst,” he added. “With signs of a bottom forming, MSTR may be ready for a reversal toward higher highs.”
In the last 24 hours, Strategy’s memecoin jumped 10%.
The move comes ahead of whether Strategy’s stock will be added to the S&P 500.
According to Olanrewaju, CCN analyst, Strategy meets all the requirements for S&P 500 inclusion.
To qualify, a company must:
Robinhood and Applovin join Strategy as hopefuls looking to enter the exclusive club.