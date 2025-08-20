Immutable Bags Another Major Web2 Partnership To Fuel Web3 Gaming Growth

Key Takeaways

Immutable has partnered with a Dutch gaming studio with almost 20 years in the industry.

Web2 gaming studios are increasingly turning to Web3 firms to explore the tech’s potential.

GAMEDIA has a Web3 game called Spider Tanks, which was originally hosted on the Gala Games blockchain.

Blockchain gaming titan Immutable continues to build bridges between Web3 and Web2 through key partnerships and collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Reaching Web2

According to Immutable’s announcement, it has officially partnered with Dutch gaming studio GAMEDIA, which will launch a game on Immutable Play in 2025.

Welcome to Immutable, GAMEDIA! We've partnered with @GAMEDIA_GAMES , a Dutch studio with 18+ years of award-winning web2 game development and proven web3 success. They create innovative and high-quality action-multiplayer games with a unique personality and filled with explosive… pic.twitter.com/2LTcpdAxbe — Immutable (@Immutable) August 20, 2025

GAMEDIA, a firm with almost 20 years in the gaming business, has recently released several modern games on the PlayStation 5, PC, Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Its CEO, Dittmar Tukker, began his career in 1998 at Lost Boy Games, which became Guerrilla Games, a studio responsible for the Killzone and Horizon franchises.

It’s one of many efforts from Immutable to tap into the giant successes of Web2 gaming and bridge them over to Web3.

Immutable is currently working with legendary publisher Ubisoft to revive the Might & Magic franchise as a free-to-play trading card game (TCG) with optional NFT features.

It’s also set to revive the beloved Habbo Hotel as Habbo X on its network.

Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson explained to CCN that Web2 studious are increasingly turning to Web3 technologies, who are now finally beginning to trust it, and understand its potential.

Migration?

GAMEDIA stepped into Web3 gaming with Spider Tanks in 2021, which is currently hosted on the Gala Gaming blockchain, GalaChain.

As the name implies, it’s an arena brawler in which players battle it out with giant mecha spiders.

It features optional NFTs represented as tank parts such as weapons and armour, as well as a native, earnable, crypto.

Trouble arose when GAMEDIA alleged Gala’s internal structure was a mess, and it had also now turned its attention and funds outside of Web3 gaming, “fruitless partnerships,” and other areas, resulting in GAMEDIA pulling further investment into Spider Tanks.

Gala responded with legal action and even attempted to acquire the IP. It lost this legal dispute in 2024.

Spider Tanks had flatlined. But in a series of posts to X in November 2024, the team hinted at the game’s return, and followed this a week later with a post thanking the Immutable team for visiting their offices.

The studio went silent until February, when it shared a post from Immutable’s Robbie Ferguson.

With no new games announced from GAMEDIA, this could suggest that Spider Tanks is coming to Immutable, joining many other titles that have migrated to the network.