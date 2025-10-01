Foresight Ventures Bets $50M on Stablecoins Becoming Finance’s Settlement Layer

Key Takeaways

Foresight Ventures is doubling down on stablecoins.

The VC firm’s $50 million stablecoin fund is targeting infrastructure that could benefit from rising mainstream adoption.

Stablecoin venture activity has surged, with crypto-native and traditional VCs alike vying for a piece of the action.

Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million “Stablecoin Infrastructure Fund” that will invest in startups throughout the stablecoin value chain.

The venture capital firm has a strong background in the space, having backed projects like Ethena, Codex and Agora. Now, Foresight is going all in on stablecoins as the future of finance.

Foresight Doubles Down on Stablecoins

Foresight Ventures, a crypto-focused VC with an expansive portfolio of Web3 investments, backed several prominent stablecoin projects throughout 2024.

These include the white label stablecoin platform Agora, the synthetic dollar protocol Ethena, and the stablecoin payment network WSPN.

With its new fund, the firm intends to double down on stablecoin infrastructure, reasoning that mainstream adoption will extend stablecoin platforms to a much larger TradFi audience.

“Stablecoins are no longer peripheral — they are fast becoming the backbone of modern payments,” Foresight’s Managing Partner, Alice Li, stated in a press release. “Stablecoins are not only the core conduit between traditional finance and Web3, but are also rapidly evolving into the settlement layer of global finance,” the release added.

Stablecoin VC on the Rise

Foresight isn’t the only VC pinning its hopes on TradFi stablecoin adoption.

In the last year, banks and payment companies around the world have embraced the technology. As Visa’s Senior Vice President for CEMEA, Godfrey Sullivan, observed, “in 2025, […] every institution that moves money will need a stablecoin strategy.”

This kind of sentiment explains why crypto-native investors and traditional VCs alike are seeking a slice of the stablecoin pie.

Large issuers have emerged as important startup incubators, with Circle Ventures and Paxos Labs driving a wave of early-stage, stablecoin-focused investment.

Meanwhile, crypto VCs like Dragonfly, a16z Crypto, and Pantera Capital have made stablecoins a top priority, with the latter calling them a “trillion dollar opportunity.”

Other prominent players include VanEck’s venture fund, which highlights “next-generation payments building on stablecoins” as a core theme. Meanwhile, Coinbase’s “Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund” provides crucial ecosystem liquidity for early-stage projects.

All To Play for in Stablecoin Infrastructure

With Tether, Circle, and Paxos benefiting from an early-mover advantage, VCs are looking beyond vanilla stablecoin issuers for the next big thing.

Layers in the stablecoin stack include the underlying blockchain layer, bank- and consumer-level payment infrastructure, interoperability protocols, cross-border payment solutions, and yield platforms. Each one presents an opportunity.

At the blockchain level, various general-purpose platforms currently compete for stablecoin activity. But a new generation of dedicated stablecoin chains could transform the market.

Interbank payment networks and retail apps have also attracted attention. At the user interface level, there is a huge opportunity for startups to abstract away stablecoins’ blockchain component.

Finally, with predictable returns rooted in U.S. Treasuries and other trusted assets, stablecoin yield platforms, once the preserve of crypto-native investors, are increasingly attractive to mainstream consumers.