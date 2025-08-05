Ethereum Fires Back at Rivals, Records Biggest On-Chain Month Since the 2021 Bull Run

Ethereum (ETH) is entering a pivotal phase as growing institutional interest contrasts with cautious market signals.

Recent data shows strong ETF inflows and increased accumulation by large holders, with on-chain activity figures reflecting one of the strongest months ever for Ethereum.

Ethereum Hits Multi-Year Highs in On-Chain Activity and Adoption

Ethereum had one of its strongest months in July, with a significant surge in both price and on-chain activity, hitting levels not seen since 2021.

The network recorded over $238 billion in monthly on-chain transaction volume, a 70% jump from June and the highest since December 2021.

Total transactions surpassed 46.6 million, breaking the previous monthly record set in May 2021.

The 7-day moving average of transactions also reached 1.64 million, just shy of the all-time high of 1.66 million, while active addresses hit 17.55 million—the most since mid-2021.