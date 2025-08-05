Search
Ethereum Fires Back at Rivals, Records Biggest On-Chain Month Since the 2021 Bull Run

By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo and Valdrin Tahiri
Ethereum strong on-chain month

Will Ethereum performance top rivals? | Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • ETF inflows into Ethereum have surged to $5.4 billion in 20 days, signaling strong institutional interest.
  • Whale accumulation is rising, with over 200 new large wallets added since early July.
  • Analysts believe a close above key resistance with volume could trigger a breakout rally.

Ethereum (ETH) is entering a pivotal phase as growing institutional interest contrasts with cautious market signals.

Recent data shows strong ETF inflows and increased accumulation by large holders, with on-chain activity figures reflecting one of the strongest months ever for Ethereum.

Ethereum Hits Multi-Year Highs in On-Chain Activity and Adoption

Ethereum had one of its strongest months in July, with a significant surge in both price and on-chain activity, hitting levels not seen since 2021.

The network recorded over $238 billion in monthly on-chain transaction volume, a 70% jump from June and the highest since December 2021.

Total transactions surpassed 46.6 million, breaking the previous monthly record set in May 2021.

The 7-day moving average of transactions also reached 1.64 million, just shy of the all-time high of 1.66 million, while active addresses hit 17.55 million—the most since mid-2021.

ETH Transfer Volume
ETH Transfer Volume | Credit: Glassnode

Much of this activity came in the final week of the month.

On July 26, over 3.1 million ETH moved on-chain—the highest since November 2022—pushing the monthly ETH transfer count past 21 million, close to 2022’s peak.

The combination of higher ETH prices and increased movement contributed to the spike in transfer volume.

ETH price closed the month at $3,700, with active wallet addresses topping 674,000, a level analysts associate with periods of accelerated adoption.

ETH On-Chain
ETH Transactions | Credit: Glassnode

This on-chain strength, combined with $154.3 million in inflows into ETH ETFs (SoSoValue data), paints a bullish picture.

On the supply side, Ethereum remains deflationary, with EIP-1559 burning fees and keeping net ETH emissions near zero, adding further support to ETH’s positive momentum.

ETH Eyes Breakout Amid Surging ETF Inflows and Whale Activity

Ethereum is gaining momentum, with signs pointing to a breakout reminiscent of Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run.

Analysts highlight strong technicals, $5.4 billion in ETF inflows over the past 20 days, and rising whale accumulation as key drivers.

BlackRock’s ETHA ETF has drawn over $4 billion, while the iShares Ethereum Trust added $1.7 billion across 10 consecutive trading days.

On-chain data shows a 40% surge in ETF holdings in the past month, signaling rapid institutional adoption.

Since early July, over 200 new whale wallets have appeared. One notable buyer reportedly acquired $300 million in ETH via OTC through Galaxy Digital.

After dipping below $3,400, ETH bounced to $3,560, confirming strong support. Analysts believe a close above resistance with rising volume could trigger a sustained rally.

