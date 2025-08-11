Search
Ethereum Dev Faces Potential Charges in Turkey, Reaches Out to Crypto Community For Help

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
In a series of posts on X, Fede said he had contacted "top people from more than 10 countries" for help in his potential case.

In a series of posts on X, Fede said he had contacted “top people from more than 10 countries” for help in his potential case. | Credit: Picture Alliance / Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Ethereum developer, “Fede’s Intern,” claims Turkish authorities accused him of helping users “misuse” the network, though no formal charges have been made public.
  • Fede says he has contacted influential figures in over 10 countries to help him leave Turkey and fight any charges abroad.
  • The incident comes amid Turkey’s tightening regulations on the crypto sector.

An Ethereum developer has spoken out on X after claiming to have been detained in Turkey, with local authorities alleging he helped users “misuse” the Ethereum blockchain.

The crypto developer, known online as “Fede’s Intern,” said Turkish law enforcement told his lawyer that he “might have a charge.”

The incident, which is still light on details, has prompted a mix of skepticism and support from the wider community.

Potential Charges in Turkey

Fede took to X on Sunday, August 10, stating that the potential charge in Turkey stems from claims he aided users in the misuse of the Ethereum network.

“I’m in Turkey, Izmir. They are telling my lawyer that I helped people to misuse ethereum and I might have a charge,” he wrote.

“You can imagine what it means. It’s obviously wrong, we are just infra builders,” he added.

Fede said he could not say much as he didn’t “have information” and was unsure if he was able to talk to others.

He uploaded a photo showing a plate of food, claiming he had been moved to a private room and would be getting a “private jet to Europe.”

However, in a following post on Monday, he stated that he had not been able to leave yet.

“I couldn’t leave yet. In theory in 3 hours I’m out. Once I land in Europe I will explain everything we know,” he wrote.

Fede claimed his phone had been targeted for retrieval due to it being a security risk, but calls from friends had prevented it.

At the time of reporting, no formal charges had been made public.

Fede Calls for Help

In a series of posts on X, Fede said he had contacted “top people from more than 10 countries” for help in his potential case.

“Many friends from different countries are calling people here and it seems I might be able to get out and fight the charges from another country,” he wrote on X.

“Thanks to all the amazing connections in all Europe, US, UAE and Asia that are helping,” he added.

Fede described himself as a “businessman with operating companies in more than a dozen verticals.”

“Our holding is in Europe and we work with governments. If we are the baddies I don’t know what to say. Everything we do is in the open,” he wrote.

Crypto Community Skeptical

Fede’s comments have sparked skepticism across the community due to the lack of formal evidence.

Turkish crypto commentator Cenk pushed back against the claims, stating there was “zero legal basis” for being detained for “helping people misuse Ethereum.”

“Not sure if you’re intentionally misleading the CT crowd or it’s a lost in translation moment,” the commentator wrote.

“…the country largely uses existing commercial code, consumer law and Penal code for crypto cases,” he added.

Some of the wider industry is skeptical | Source: X
Some of the wider industry is skeptical | Source: X

In response, Fede fired back with a saracastic response: “Yes I’m gonna lie and invent s**t up.”

“I don’t care what you believe. I just had an agreement and I will write something tommorow publicly,” he added.

Turkey Crypto Crackdown

Despite no formal evidence of charges against Fede, his allegations come at a troubling time for Turkey’s crypto industry.

Turkish regulators have been steadily cracking down on the sector , rolling out restrictive rules in March and June.

The new rules include strict requirements for exchanges and wallet providers, such as maintaining and reporting detailed records and account statements.

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance has also mandated a 20-character explanation for all platform transactions.

