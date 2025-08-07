Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bombie Fades as Capybobo Players Exit Catizen’s Play-to-Earn Games
News
3 min read

Bombie Fades as Capybobo Players Exit Catizen’s Play-to-Earn Games

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Players abandon the Bombie game and BOMB token.

Bombie and Capybobo slide amid play-to-earn fatigue. | Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The BOMB token is trading down 45% for the past month, and 95% since launching.
  • Some industry experts believe that play-to-earn games are unsustainable.
  • Monthly active Capybobo players have declined for the first time since the game’s launch.

It’s been over a month since the Bombie (BOMB) airdrop, and the token continues to slide into crypto obscurity as players abandon the token and its sequel, Capybobo.

Other Hot Picks

Dropping BOMB

The game and token of Bombie, one of Telegram’s most-hyped P2E airdrops, appear to have flatlined following several attempts to juice the token’s value after a dismal token generation event (TGE) and airdrop rollout.

In a bid to shore up the token’s value, the Bombie team pledged a gigantic token burn and offered in-game staking rewards in the game’s spiritual successor, Capybobo (formerly CapyBomb).

Having awarded players both airdrop points for Capybobo and a paltry distribution of Tether (USDT) rewards for their staking, players are offloading their heavy BOMB bags, sending the token into a downward spiral.

At present, the BOMB is trading down at $0.00039 with a market cap of $3.55 million, a 45% decline in the past month.

Most concerning of all, the team hasn’t posted to its X or Telegram since July 21, 2025.

Capybobo Shrinks

According to the Catizen App Center, Capybobo has amassed a total of 1 million players since its launch in May this year.

But that number, as seen with Catizen, reflects total sign-ups, not concurrent players.

The game’s Telegram bot says it’s recorded 826,056 monthly users, which is a minor decrease from its mid-July figure of just over 832,000.

Web3’s P2E gaming scene may be a passing trend.

Some experts, like Somnia founder Paul Thomas, have argued that titles such as these create a culture of casual investors, which isn’t what gamers are.

They also create unrealistic expectations from all sides, as the promise of rewards for players depending on how much time, effort, and money have been spent on the game.

Therefore, many users would think that after a year of playing a game like Bombie, the returns would be sturdy.

However, much like Hamster Kombat, and arguably the first Catizen airdrop, the users — much less the game’s developers — know how the airdrop and TGE will go until it’s finally been initiated.

By then, however, it’s usually too late.

Other Hot Picks
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Web3 gaming is evolving fast.
    Crypto
    July 22, 2025 4:02 PM

    Gamers Aren’t Casual Web3 Investors, With Somnia Founder Paul Thomas

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Telegram's Web3 presence can't be ignored.
    Crypto
    July 27, 2025 1:12 PM

    Web3 Utility on Telegram Will Drive Adoption, TON Foundation’s Martin Masser

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Ethereum is home to many Web3 games.
    Technology
    July 29, 2025 1:02 PM

    Celebrating 10 Years of Ethereum Through the Lens of Web3 Gaming

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!