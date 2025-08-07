Bombie Fades as Capybobo Players Exit Catizen’s Play-to-Earn Games

Key Takeaways

The BOMB token is trading down 45% for the past month, and 95% since launching.

Some industry experts believe that play-to-earn games are unsustainable.

Monthly active Capybobo players have declined for the first time since the game’s launch.

It’s been over a month since the Bombie (BOMB) airdrop, and the token continues to slide into crypto obscurity as players abandon the token and its sequel, Capybobo.

Dropping BOMB

The game and token of Bombie, one of Telegram’s most-hyped P2E airdrops, appear to have flatlined following several attempts to juice the token’s value after a dismal token generation event (TGE) and airdrop rollout.

In a bid to shore up the token’s value, the Bombie team pledged a gigantic token burn and offered in-game staking rewards in the game’s spiritual successor, Capybobo (formerly CapyBomb).

Having awarded players both airdrop points for Capybobo and a paltry distribution of Tether (USDT) rewards for their staking, players are offloading their heavy BOMB bags, sending the token into a downward spiral.

At present, the BOMB is trading down at $0.00039 with a market cap of $3.55 million, a 45% decline in the past month.

Most concerning of all, the team hasn’t posted to its X or Telegram since July 21, 2025.

Capybobo Shrinks

According to the Catizen App Center, Capybobo has amassed a total of 1 million players since its launch in May this year.

But that number, as seen with Catizen, reflects total sign-ups, not concurrent players.

The game’s Telegram bot says it’s recorded 826,056 monthly users, which is a minor decrease from its mid-July figure of just over 832,000.

Web3’s P2E gaming scene may be a passing trend.

Some experts, like Somnia founder Paul Thomas, have argued that titles such as these create a culture of casual investors, which isn’t what gamers are.

They also create unrealistic expectations from all sides, as the promise of rewards for players depending on how much time, effort, and money have been spent on the game.

Therefore, many users would think that after a year of playing a game like Bombie, the returns would be sturdy.

However, much like Hamster Kombat, and arguably the first Catizen airdrop, the users — much less the game’s developers — know how the airdrop and TGE will go until it’s finally been initiated.

By then, however, it’s usually too late.