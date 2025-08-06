Search
Home / News / Business / Tesla Shareholders Accuse Elon Musk of Securities Fraud
Business
4 min read

Tesla Shareholders Accuse Elon Musk of Securities Fraud

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Shareholders argue that the company's optimistic public statements around the safety and scalability of its robotaxi platform artificially inflated Tesla’s stock price

Shareholders argue that the company's optimistic public statements around the safety and scalability of its robotaxi platform artificially inflated Tesla’s stock price | Credit: Anadolu / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Investors have filed a class action lawsuit claiming Tesla and Elon Musk concealed significant safety risks associated with its self-driving technology.
  • A public test of Tesla’s robotaxi in late June drew heavy criticism.
  • The lawsuit adds to Tesla’s growing legal troubles, including a recent $329 million judgment over a crash involving Autopilot.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are facing a class action lawsuit from shareholders who accuse them of concealing major risks associated with the company’s self-driving vehicle technology.

The complaint, filed on Monday, claims Tesla misled investors about the safety of its robotaxis, specifically highlighting incidents surrounding a public test conducted in late June.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Musk and Tesla Face Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla and its leadership, including current Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja and former CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, failed to disclose significant safety concerns linked to Tesla’s autonomous driving features.

Shareholders argue that the company’s optimistic public statements around the safety and scalability of its robotaxi platform artificially inflated Tesla’s stock price, Reuters reported. 

Central to the case are statements made in April, in which Tesla promoted its robotaxi development as offering “scalable and safe deployment across diverse geographies and use cases.”

Investors claim such assertions were misleading, especially given the troubling outcomes of recent public demonstrations.

Robotaxi and Autonomous Safety

For years, Tesla has promoted its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technologies as steps toward full autonomy.

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that full autonomy was just around the corner, suggesting in January 2024 that over a million robotaxis would be on the road by the end of the year.

Most recently, in April 2025, he claimed “millions of Teslas” would be operating fully autonomously by 2026.

Despite these assurances, Tesla’s systems have consistently fallen short of full autonomy, with persistent concerns raised by regulators, safety advocates, and industry experts.

Robotaxi Test Draws Criticism

Tesla’s public demonstration of its robotaxi in late June intensified scrutiny.

According to eyewitnesses and leaked videos, the vehicle exhibited unsafe driving behavior, such as erratic lane changes and failure to navigate traffic signals correctly.

One clip shows a Tesla robotaxi driving at twice the legal speed limit and making sudden, dangerous maneuvers.

Footage seen by Futurism also reportedly  instances of abrupt braking and the car’s steering wheel jerking erratically.

A viral video by YouTuber Mark Rober, viewed over 25 million times, demonstrated the vehicle’s inability to detect a physical wall displayed on a screen mimicking a road, resulting in a collision.

Regulatory Pressure Builds

In addition to the shareholder lawsuit, Tesla has recently been ordered to pay approximately $240 million in damages related to a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system.

The incident adds to a growing list of legal and regulatory challenges faced by the company.

Tesla’s robotaxi service remains limited to a small area in Austin, Texas.

In California, the rollout has been even more cautious , with vehicles operating under human supervision and without full regulatory approval for commercial autonomous service.

The lawsuit and regulatory hurdles come amid a broader downturn for Tesla.

The company is grappling with declining revenue and sales, as competition increases and public confidence in its self-driving technology wanes.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Elon Musk.
    Business
    March 6, 2025 2:31 PM

    Elon Musk’s Net Worth Explained: Worlds Richest Man Hit by 51% Tesla Stock Decline

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Cathie Wood has significantly increased her firm’s stake in Tesla, while reducing exposure to cryoto stocks by $12 million.
    Technology
    July 25, 2025 10:50 AM

    Cathie Wood Scoops up $43.7M Tesla, Exits $12M in Crypto Stocks

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    At the height of its recent rally, VINE climbed to $0.172 off the back of a tweet from Elon Musk, but it has retraced since.
    Crypto
    Jul 30, 2025 | 10:50 AM UTC7 days ago

    Vine Coin Retraces After Elon Musk AI Vine Revival, ChatGPT & Grok Forecast What’s Next

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!