How to Play Blackjack and What Makes It a Casino Classic

Key Takeaways

Blackjack is believed to have originated in French casinos in the 1700s.

Learning basic strategy is essential for long-term success in Blackjack.

Optional side bets can increase excitement but also increase risk.

Blackjack is an iconic card game that has captivated players for centuries with its simplicity, deep strategy, and blood-pumping suspense.

In this article, we’ll run through the basics of the game, how to play, and look at what makes it a timeless casino classic with incredible depth.

How To Play Blackjack

The aim of the game is simple. Beat the dealer by getting as close to 21 as possible without going over.

Simple right?

Step 1: Placing Bets

Each table has a minimum and maximum bet range.

Players place their main bet in the designated betting circle before cards are dealt.

There are optional side bets that are separate from the main hand and based on specific outcomes of the player’s first two cards and, in some cases, the dealer’s upcard.

Side bets are optional and independent of the main hand. This means you can win the wide bet but lose the main game, and vice versa.

Most side bets, aside from insurance, are placed before the main cards are dealt.

Insurance : This is offered when the dealer’s upcard is an Ace, allowing players to bet the dealer’s hole card is a 10. It pays 2:1 if and offsets the main bet loss, if the dealer doesn’t have blackjack, insurance is lost.

: This is offered when the dealer’s upcard is an Ace, allowing players to bet the dealer’s hole card is a 10. It pays 2:1 if and offsets the main bet loss, if the dealer doesn’t have blackjack, insurance is lost. 21+3 : This combines the player’s two cards and the dealer’s upcard to form a three-card poker hand which could run a Flush, Straight, Three of a Kind, Straight Flush, or Suiter Three of a Kind.

: This combines the player’s two cards and the dealer’s upcard to form a three-card poker hand which could run a Flush, Straight, Three of a Kind, Straight Flush, or Suiter Three of a Kind. Perfect Pairs : This is a bet that the players’ initial two cards will form a pair of cards in the same suit (e.g., 2 Aces of spades). It typically pays.

: This is a bet that the players’ initial two cards will form a pair of cards in the same suit (e.g., 2 Aces of spades). It typically pays. Coloured Pair : This is a gamble on the initial cards being the same rank and color, but different suits (e.g. Queen of Hearts and Queen of Diamonds).

: This is a gamble on the initial cards being the same rank and color, but different suits (e.g. Queen of Hearts and Queen of Diamonds). Mixed Pair: Similar to the above, though a broader bet on the same rank, different colors with a typically smaller payout. (e.g., 7 of clubs and a 7 of diamonds).

Step 2: Dealing the Cards

Once bets have been placed, each player receives two face-up cards, and the dealer gets one face-up (upcard) card and one face-down (hole card).

Step 3: Player Decisions

This is where the players make their strategic move.

Options include:

Hit : Take another card to increase hand value.

: Take another card to increase hand value. Stand : Keep current hand and end turn.

: Keep current hand and end turn. Double Down : Double the bet, take another card, and then stand.

: Double the bet, take another card, and then stand. Split : If dealt two cards of the same value (e.g., two 10s), these can be split into two new hands, each with a new bet.

: If dealt two cards of the same value (e.g., two 10s), these can be split into two new hands, each with a new bet. Surrender: Forfeit half the bet and exit early (not often available).

Step 4: Dealer’s Turn

Now, the dealer flips over their hole card and follows fixed rules.

For example, they must hit on 16 or less, and stand on 17 or more.

They do not have the decision-making capability of the players.

Step 5: The Outcomes

This is the moment it all comes down to: the winners and losers.

Win : The player’s hand is closer to 21 than the dealer’s without busting, or the dealer busts.

: The player’s hand is closer to 21 than the dealer’s without busting, or the dealer busts. Bust : Any hand exceeding 21 loses automatically.

: Any hand exceeding 21 loses automatically. Ties (Push) : This is when the player and dealer have equal values; the bet is returned.

: This is when the player and dealer have equal values; the bet is returned. Payouts: Players receive 1:1 for a standard win; 3:1 for a natural blackjack (Ace + 10 value card).

Note: table rules vary. This can mean different payouts, house edge

Blackjack Strategies

Unlike games of pure chance, Blackjack allows players to leverage some basic mathematics to optimize decisions and minimize the house edge when played correctly.

Now that you’ve got the basics, here’s how you can utilize these moves and influence outcomes.

When to Hit

When you hit, you take another card. This is to increase your hand value as close to 21 as possible.

You want to hit when your hand size is 8 or less, as it’s impossible to bust on the next card.

You’re also playing against the dealer, and if the dealer’s upcard is 7, 8, 9, 10, or Ace, they’ll likely pull a strong hand of 17 to 21.

With these conditions, some players advise hitting on a hand value of 12 to 16.

When to Stand

You’ll want to keep your hand when it’s strong enough to compete, or the dealer’s upcard is weak.

For example, it’s highly recommended to stand on 17 or higher, as the risk of busting with a further hit is quite high.

It’s also advised to stand on 12 to 16 if the dealer’s upcard is 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6, as they’re more likely to bust. (e.g., a dealer’s 5 or 6 has approximately a 40% chance of going bust).

Double Down

Doubling your bet and taking one more card when you have a strong hand is advised when the dealer’s upcard is weak.

For example, double on a hard 9 (e.g., 4+5) when the dealer’s upcard shows between 3 and 6.

A hard 10 or 11 (e.g., 6+4 or 7+4) when the dealer shows 2 to 9 has a high chance of hitting 19 to 21 with a single card.

Split

You’ve received a pair. Now, you can split these into separate hands with bets equal to the original.

Here are some key guidelines:

Always split Aces : Two Aces equals a weak 12, as Ace can equal 1 or 11 (meaning 12 or 22, the latter being a bust). Splitting Aces gives two chances at a strong hand.

: Two Aces equals a weak 12, as Ace can equal 1 or 11 (meaning 12 or 22, the latter being a bust). Splitting Aces gives two chances at a strong hand. Splitting eights : It’s recommended to split 8s as they total 16, a hand likely to bust with another hit, and unlikely to beat the dealer.

: It’s recommended to split 8s as they total 16, a hand likely to bust with another hit, and unlikely to beat the dealer. Never split tens : Two tens equals 20, a strong hand that can only be beaten by 21.

: Two tens equals 20, a strong hand that can only be beaten by 21. Never Split Fives : A starting 10 is optimal for doubling down or standing.

: A starting 10 is optimal for doubling down or standing. Dealer Upcard: If the dealer’s upcard shows 2 to 6, it can be worth splitting pairs of 2 and 3. If the upcard shows 2 to 7, it can be worth splitting sixes and sevens if you have them.

Depending on the casino or platform, you can resplit if you are dealt another pair, and another, and so on.

In Action

With the basics in mind, it’s worth testing out these strategies on a free-to-play Blackjack game or app.

Try to implement a basic strategy and avoid following hunches or emotion; this rarely works.

Follow simple strategy charts that are available online that will help with the decision-making process, for example:

Player’s 16 vs Dealer’s 10 = Hit

Player’s 11: vs Dealer’s 5 = Double Down

Player’s 8 pair vs Dealer’s 7 = Split

Then, when you’re ready to use real money or crypto, begin with low stakes, apply the same strategies, and only play with what you’re prepared to lose.

Blackjack is often considered a war of attrition as the house edge is relatively low (0.5% to 1% with basic strategy) but still favors the casino in the long run.

Players aim to minimize losses and maximize wins through basic strategy across many hands.

Setting a budget is important, as is sticking to table minimums and avoiding risky or reckless bets such as side bets with high house edges (e.g., insurance), which is crucial for long-term play.

Endurance and sensibility are key, as your money can double as quickly as it is halved.

