How to Play Blackjack and What Makes It a Casino Classic

Blackjack is an iconic card game that has captivated players for centuries with its simplicity, deep strategy, and blood-pumping suspense.
In this article, we’ll run through the basics of the game, how to play, and look at what makes it a timeless casino classic with incredible depth.
The aim of the game is simple. Beat the dealer by getting as close to 21 as possible without going over.
Simple right?
Each table has a minimum and maximum bet range.
Players place their main bet in the designated betting circle before cards are dealt.
There are optional side bets that are separate from the main hand and based on specific outcomes of the player’s first two cards and, in some cases, the dealer’s upcard.
Side bets are optional and independent of the main hand. This means you can win the wide bet but lose the main game, and vice versa.
Most side bets, aside from insurance, are placed before the main cards are dealt.
Once bets have been placed, each player receives two face-up cards, and the dealer gets one face-up (upcard) card and one face-down (hole card).
This is where the players make their strategic move.
Options include:
Now, the dealer flips over their hole card and follows fixed rules.
For example, they must hit on 16 or less, and stand on 17 or more.
They do not have the decision-making capability of the players.
This is the moment it all comes down to: the winners and losers.
Note: table rules vary. This can mean different payouts, house edge
Unlike games of pure chance, Blackjack allows players to leverage some basic mathematics to optimize decisions and minimize the house edge when played correctly.
Now that you’ve got the basics, here’s how you can utilize these moves and influence outcomes.
When you hit, you take another card. This is to increase your hand value as close to 21 as possible.
You want to hit when your hand size is 8 or less, as it’s impossible to bust on the next card.
You’re also playing against the dealer, and if the dealer’s upcard is 7, 8, 9, 10, or Ace, they’ll likely pull a strong hand of 17 to 21.
With these conditions, some players advise hitting on a hand value of 12 to 16.
You’ll want to keep your hand when it’s strong enough to compete, or the dealer’s upcard is weak.
For example, it’s highly recommended to stand on 17 or higher, as the risk of busting with a further hit is quite high.
It’s also advised to stand on 12 to 16 if the dealer’s upcard is 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6, as they’re more likely to bust. (e.g., a dealer’s 5 or 6 has approximately a 40% chance of going bust).
Doubling your bet and taking one more card when you have a strong hand is advised when the dealer’s upcard is weak.
For example, double on a hard 9 (e.g., 4+5) when the dealer’s upcard shows between 3 and 6.
A hard 10 or 11 (e.g., 6+4 or 7+4) when the dealer shows 2 to 9 has a high chance of hitting 19 to 21 with a single card.
You’ve received a pair. Now, you can split these into separate hands with bets equal to the original.
Here are some key guidelines:
Depending on the casino or platform, you can resplit if you are dealt another pair, and another, and so on.
With the basics in mind, it’s worth testing out these strategies on a free-to-play Blackjack game or app.
Try to implement a basic strategy and avoid following hunches or emotion; this rarely works.
Follow simple strategy charts that are available online that will help with the decision-making process, for example:
Then, when you’re ready to use real money or crypto, begin with low stakes, apply the same strategies, and only play with what you’re prepared to lose.
Blackjack is often considered a war of attrition as the house edge is relatively low (0.5% to 1% with basic strategy) but still favors the casino in the long run.
Players aim to minimize losses and maximize wins through basic strategy across many hands.
Setting a budget is important, as is sticking to table minimums and avoiding risky or reckless bets such as side bets with high house edges (e.g., insurance), which is crucial for long-term play.
Endurance and sensibility are key, as your money can double as quickly as it is halved.