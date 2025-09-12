CleanCore Hires Marco Margiotta Months After Quietly Settling CEO Lawsuit

Key Takeaways

CleanCore Solutions has hired Payfare founder Marco Margiotta to oversee its Dogecoin treasury strategy.

The appointment of a new Chief Investment Officer (CIO) follows a settlement with former CEO Matthew Atkinson in June, which marked the beginning of a new chapter and strategic reset for the New York Stock Exchange-listed firm.

CleanCore Selected To Launch Official Dogecoin Treasury

As more public companies embrace crypto treasuries, blockchain foundations have emerged as key backers of the new investment vehicles.

The latest to jump on the crypto treasury bandwagon is House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation.

The deal with CleanCore sees several Doge Foundation insiders join the cleaning solution manufacturer, including House of Doge CEO Margiotta and Doge Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing.

CleanCore secured an initial $175,000 private placement to fund DOGE purchases on Sep. 2.

Additional investments followed, and on Sep. 11, the firm announced that it is already half way toward its goal of accumulating 1 billion DOGE, worth nearly 260 million as of Sep. 12.

From Cleaning Solutions to Memecoin Leader

Traditionally known for manufacturing commercial cleaning equipment, CleanCore has struggled with mounting losses in recent years.

The company closed the 2024-2025 financial year with assets worth $8.4 million on its balance sheet and a high debt-to-equity ratio that has alarmed investors.

Against this backdrop, CleanCore’s ambitious DOGE strategy opens up an important new revenue stream for the company, which, like Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation, has quickly eclipsed its traditional business model.

The latest purchases immediately propelled CleanCore to the top ranks of memecoin treasury companies. It now competes with Bit Origin to be the largest public holder of Dogecoin.

In July, Bit Origin closed a $500 million debt and equity deal to fund acquisitions. At the latest count, the crypto mining firm’s holdings had surpassed 70 million DOGE.

Turning Over a New Leaf With New Leadership

CleanCore’s pivot to a crypto treasury strategy has been spearheaded by a relatively new leadership team assembled in recent months.

In June 2024, the firm named Clayton Adams as CEO Chair, marking the departure of former chief executive, Matthew Atkinson.

In August that year, Atkinson filed a lawsuit against CleanCore over wage and contract claims tied to his employment and separation.

The two parties reached a settlement agreement in June 2025, with CleanCore agreeing to issue 200,000 Class B shares to resolve the dispute.

Post-settlement, CleanCore has embraced its new strategy under Margiotta and Adams, who said he is “proud [of the company being] the first publicly traded company with an official Dogecoin Treasury.”