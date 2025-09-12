Search
Business
CleanCore Hires Marco Margiotta Months After Quietly Settling CEO Lawsuit

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Dogecoin treasury company CleanCore has appointed House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer.

Dogecoin treasury company CleanCore has appointed House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer. | Credit: Pexels.

Key Takeaways

  • CleanCore recently resolved a dispute with former CEO Matthew Atkinson.
  • Under new leadership, the company has pursued a Dogecoin treasury strategy.
  • The firm has appointed House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer.

CleanCore Solutions has hired Payfare founder Marco Margiotta to oversee its Dogecoin treasury strategy.

The appointment of a new Chief Investment Officer (CIO) follows a settlement with former CEO Matthew Atkinson in June, which marked the beginning of a new chapter and strategic reset for the New York Stock Exchange-listed firm.

CleanCore Selected To Launch Official Dogecoin Treasury

As more public companies embrace crypto treasuries, blockchain foundations have emerged as key backers of the new investment vehicles.

The latest to jump on the crypto treasury bandwagon is House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation.

The deal with CleanCore sees several Doge Foundation insiders join the cleaning solution manufacturer, including House of Doge CEO Margiotta and Doge Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing.

CleanCore secured an initial $175,000 private placement to fund DOGE purchases on Sep. 2.

Additional investments followed, and on Sep. 11, the firm announced that it is already half way toward its goal of accumulating 1 billion DOGE, worth nearly 260 million as of Sep. 12.

From Cleaning Solutions to Memecoin Leader

Traditionally known for manufacturing commercial cleaning equipment, CleanCore has struggled with mounting losses in recent years.

The company closed the 2024-2025 financial year with assets worth $8.4 million on its balance sheet and a high debt-to-equity ratio that has alarmed investors.

Against this backdrop, CleanCore’s ambitious DOGE strategy opens up an important new revenue stream for the company, which, like Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation, has quickly eclipsed its traditional business model.

The latest purchases immediately propelled CleanCore to the top ranks of memecoin treasury companies. It now competes with Bit Origin to be the largest public holder of Dogecoin.

In July, Bit Origin closed a $500 million debt and equity deal to fund acquisitions. At the latest count, the crypto mining firm’s holdings had surpassed 70 million DOGE.

Turning Over a New Leaf With New Leadership

CleanCore’s pivot to a crypto treasury strategy has been spearheaded by a relatively new leadership team assembled in recent months.

In June 2024, the firm named Clayton Adams as CEO Chair, marking the departure of former chief executive, Matthew Atkinson.

In August that year, Atkinson filed a lawsuit against CleanCore over wage and contract claims tied to his employment and separation.

The two parties reached a settlement agreement in June 2025, with CleanCore agreeing to issue 200,000 Class B shares to resolve the dispute.

Post-settlement, CleanCore has embraced its new strategy under Margiotta and Adams, who said he is “proud [of the company being] the first publicly traded company with an official Dogecoin Treasury.”

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
