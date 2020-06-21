Michael Bay Is an Epic Creep and We Owe Megan Fox a Huge Apology

Michael Bay is under fire for his toxic behavior towards multiple female actresses.

He allegedly sexualized Megan Fox when she was 15, then ruined her career after she criticized him.

It’s time to cancel this terrible director.

It’s been a busy week for gross men. Thanks to Megan Fox, Michael Bay is the next to get his comeuppance.

The director of “Bad Boys,” “Transformers,” and a handful of other formulaic mainstream movies, is being reminded of the time he sexualized a 15-year-old Megan Fox.

This is one ‘Bad Boy’ that no one will miss.

Megan Fox Has Been Warning Us

Megan Fox gets roasted regularly, basically for being ‘hot.’ She’s considered more of a body than an actress.

That’s partly because people can suck, and partly because of Michael Bay.

In 2007, Bay allegedly had Fox audition for Transformers by dressing in a bikini and washing his Ferrari in his driveway.

She first met Michael Bay when she was 15-years-old, as an extra in “Bad Boys II.” That’s when he decided it would be a good idea for her to dress in a bikini and dance under a waterfall.

He was 36, and she was in tenth grade.

Megan Fox tried to tell us over ten years ago on Jimmy Kimmel. She told the story and said, “and that’s sort of a microcosm of how Michael Bay’s mind works.”

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w 🧸 (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

Kimmel laughed it off and said:

Yeah, well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our mind’s works.

The audience cheered. Uh, what?

Fox later said that Bay was a “nightmare to work for,” which led to this hit piece from his ‘crew:’

Bay then claimed that Steven Spielberg demanded he fire Fox from the “Transformers” series.

Michael Bay also body-shamed actress Kate Beckingsale in 2001. When asked why he chose Kate Beckingsale for “Pearl Harbor,” Bay said:

I didn’t want someone who was too beautiful.

That’s an appropriate comment from someone who isn’t too talented.

Nobody Is Going to Miss Michael Bay

Nothing Michael Bay did appears to be illegal. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a creep. And why would we want to keep empowering a creep?

Michael Bay is one of the most replaceable people in Hollywood. Sure, he’s directed blockbuster films. But they weren’t blockbusters because they were original.

imagine spending HOURS on a film set filming a scene over and over…just to defend statutory r*pe instead of aging up a character two or three years. fuck michael bay. https://t.co/vh52QS9yYk — be excellent to each other. 🎸 (@livi_omg) June 21, 2020

They were hits because of the sex, the explosions, the passable directing, and the fact that America generally loves garbage.

Transformers is one of the most successful film franchises of the past 30 years. But that doesn’t mean it was good.

Rolling Stone film critic called Transformers: The Last Knight, “2017’s Most Toxic Movie.”

Travers continued,

It’s not just that he is killing the art of movies – he’s killing the joy of movies as well. His cynical, untouched-by-human-hands approach to filmmaking is that a sucker is born every minute and he’s here to serve.

If a sucker was born every minute in 2017, a creep is canceled every minute in 2020. Michael Bay, your time is up.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.