Meghan Markle Is ‘Unmaternal’ & a ‘Phony,’ Claims Queen of Chick Lit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed they had to leave the royal family to escape the media attention in the U.K.

In a move that confused many, they then set off for Los Angeles, California–hardly the peaceful backwater that will provide a quiet life.

Recent coverage of Emily Giffin’s comments is an example of the U.S. media at work. There will be no hiding place.

Remember when everyone said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were leaving the U.K. and the royal family because they wanted privacy and a break from the media spotlight?

Yeah.

I’ve seen a lot of headlines written about Meghan by the British press that were not all that complimentary. I’ve seen Kate Middleton get her fair share of media scrutiny in her time as a royal as well.

But nothing I’ve seen from the British press comes close to the way Meghan Markle has been ripped to shreds by the Queen of Chick Lit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been celebrating Baby Archie’s first birthday

Baby Archie recently turned one year old, and this has naturally made headlines in the British press.

I think most of the coverage has been positive, to be honest. I know that won’t fit the agenda of the Sussex Squad and the Meghan Markle fans who like to cry about racism.

The reaction in the U.S., though? You know, the place Meghan and Harry believe will provide them with the privacy and security to raise their son away from the spotlight?

Yeah, it wasn’t all that great.

Step forward author of ‘Something Borrowed’ Emily Giffin

Emily Giffin is a U.S.-born author and former lawyer. She is also a massive fan of everything royal. Speaking to Us Weekly in July 2018, she commented:

I’m toying with the idea of something set in the world of the royals. Did you know that I like the royals? Did you know that? I think as much as I love the monarchy, I lived in England, I got up early to watch Diana’s wedding when I was seven years old. I watched The Crown. I’m obsessed with all things; I’m an anglophile.

Which brings us to her views on Meghan Markle.

I’m sure you’ve seen the video that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted for baby Archie’s birthday? The one with him reading from a book held by his mother?

Well, Emily uploaded a shot from that video with the words “go away, Meghan” written over it.

Harsh indeed. But wait, it gets harsher.

It’s all about Meghan. And it always has been

In a comment posted on Instagram, Emily said:

Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘He said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second. God forbid. Also, you want privacy for your child, so you put out a video of him … wearing no pants?! Ooookay.

Ouch!

Now, I’m not going to say that I disagree with Emily’s comments. Personally, I do think that Meghan makes everything about her.

I’m also curious about the talk on social media of the video potentially being part of a PR stunt to launch a project called Archie’s Book Club.

If this comes to fruition, surely we have to question the notion of Meghan and Harry claiming that they wanted to raise Archie as a “normal boy”?

Many have said that Giffin was wrong to make the comments she did on a video celebrating Archie’s birthday, and I can agree with that.

Regardless of any issues people may have with his parents, it was Archie’s birthday, and he’s looking like a lovely, active little boy.

Happy birthday, Archie!

