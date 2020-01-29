It Still Doesn’t Matter if PS5 Is Faster Than Xbox Series X

A recent leak has suggested that PS5 will be faster than Xbox Series X.

Despite this, people on Twitter have pointed out that the “fastest console in the world” claim has been removed from Sony’s job postings.

Either way, it still doesn’t matter all that much which console is faster or more powerful.

People seem obsessed with a new console’s specs. A lot of the talk online about PS5 and Xbox Series X revolves around which is most powerful or which is fastest. There are even people gloating over whichever console seems to be on top at any given moment.

Recently, some leaked specs have suggested that PS5 will get the “power crown.” Just as it was when Xbox was previously on top, this alleged “fact” doesn’t really matter – at all. It’s not about power, it’s about how you use it.

The PS5 Might ‘Win’ the Console War, But So Might The Xbox Series X

In a previous article, I made the point that PS5 shouldn’t be counted out just because Microsoft’s next-gen console was supposedly more powerful. I am now here to say the same thing the other way around.

Even if the PS5 is more powerful, it won’t win the war automatically. Games make a console, not specs. Some people seemed to take issue with that before. I think that I should probably refine my examples a little.

Power Is a Minor Factor at Best

The PS3 started out poorly. It was more powerful but awkward to produce games for. As developers got better at figuring out its quirks, more and better games came out for it. Then it started doing better.

The PS2 definitely won its round of the console war. It was weaker than the original Xbox in terms of specs, but it had a huge library of games that made it more attractive. It could also play DVDs on the cheap but again that’s not about power, it’s about features.

In short, it’s about games, not power. If PS5 comes out with a strong launch lineup, it’ll probably do well toward the start of the generation. If the Xbox Series X has a strong showing from Microsoft’s collection of studios, the same will be true for that console.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X Is About Games First, Features Second and Power Dead Last

I think some people got upset at my last article because it seemed like I was suggesting that specs didn’t matter at all. Quite why people found that suggestion upsetting is still baffling to me. Regardless, that is not the case.

Power can still be a factor in how good a console is. If a console is four generations behind other consoles, it’s probably not going to be able to compete. But, in the modern era, both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are probably going to be so close that you’ll barely tell a difference in their performance unless you look really hard.

I simply want to suggest to maybe start focusing more on which console will provide the best games. Or if you don’t want to do that, think about how well designed and feature-heavy the console will be.

This power contest just smacks a little bit too much of ‘My dad could beat up your dad.’