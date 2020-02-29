Is a PS5 Reveal Event Happening Next Week?

Teasers from Godfall developer Counterplay Games and Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions suggest that a PS5 reveal event could be happening next week.

Counterplay said that fans should expect more Godfall news “really, really soon.”

A Twitter post has also hinted that Kojima Productions will be making an announcement next week.

PlayStation fans had a lot to be excited about today as two major developers teased big announcements. At PAX East, Counterplay Games said that it would reveal more about PS5 launch title Godfall “really, really soon.” Godfall was announced at The Game Awards 2019 but fans have been waiting to see the first official gameplay.

Kojima Productions also teased a new announcement this week. In a post on Twitter, the company suggested that it is working on the Silent Hill series. A sticky note that said “next week” gave fans all the information they needed to start coming up with ideas.

On their own, these teases don’t mean much but put together it could be teasing something much bigger. Sony has kept fans waiting for news of the PS5 reveal. The company will likely hold a major PS5 reveal event where it will confirm the console’s price, release date, and launch titles. However, Sony hasn’t announced the date for this and fans have had to keep guessing.

Kojima Productions could potentially be teasing a PS5 Silent Hill announcement. Sony funded Death Stranding and published the PS4 version of the game and it’s possible that the two are going to work together again for a PS5 game.

Godfall is the only game confirmed for PS5 and so will likely be an important part of any console reveal event. When Counterplay said “soon” that may not have meant as soon as next week, but the Kojima Productions teaser does make it more likely.