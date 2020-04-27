Elon Musk Endorses McAfee’s Theory: Hospitals Inflating COVID-19 Deaths

John McAfee believes the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. do not add up.

The British-American IT entrepreneur says U.S. hospitals are purposefully inflating numbers to get more money from the government.

Surprisingly, Elon Musk appears to be supporting McAfee’s theory.

John McAfee’s reputation is far from excellent. People who have been closely following the former tech magnate know that many of his tweets are based on conspiracy theories. But on Sunday, the antivirus software pioneer found someone that gave his credibility a much-needed boost.

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares McAfee’s thoughts about the reporting of COVID-19 figures in the United States.

McAfee Claims U.S. Hospitals Are Inflating COVID-19 Deaths for Money

The United States remains the undisputed epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with nearly one million cases. The U.S. also leads the world in COVID-19 deaths.

John McAfee thinks something fishy is going on as the numbers do not seem to add up. He tweets,

The U.S. has 328 million. 54,000 have died from Coronavirus. That’s 7 times the death rate of the rest of the world. Odd…

McAfee followed it up with another tweet saying that New York City’s death rate is dramatically higher than Tokyo’s. The computer scientist points out that NYC is locked down while the people in the Japanese capital are free to go about their business.

He wraps up his tweetstorm with a revelation that U.S. hospitals receive $39,000 for every COVID-19 death, hence the country’s significantly higher death rate.

It would have been easy to dismiss the tirade as another one of those McAfee conspiracy theories. But lo and behold, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk jumps in to support McAfee’s assertions.

Elon Musk Calls McAfee ‘Nuts’ But Says His Tweets Are ‘Fire’

An unlikely character to stand by McAfee’s side is Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO shared a USA Today article alleging that U.S. hospitals receive a lot more money if ill people are listed as COVID-19 patients.

USA Today writes,

Hospitals and doctors do get paid more for Medicare patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or if it’s considered presumed they have COVID-19 absent a laboratory-confirmed test, and three times more if the patients are placed on a ventilator to cover the cost of care.

It appears that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act creates a 20% premium for COVID-19 Medicare patients. Federal assistance could surge to $39,000 if the Medicare patient uses a ventilator.

All of a sudden, the infamous John McAfee is starting to make sense.

The cybersecurity guru may not be the most reliable source of information. But that changes when Elon Musk (and data) are on his side.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.