Dow Jones Crashes So Hard They Might Close the Stock Market

U.S. stock futures were halted overnight after a 5% fall triggered a circuit breaker.

If the brutal selling continues, trading may be briefly halted again after a 7% drop and 13% drop.

If the market falls 20%, all trading will be closed for the rest of the day.

Trading on U.S. stock futures was halted overnight as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) futures plunged 5% or 1,255 points. The stock market now looks set for a disastrous open at the bell on Monday.

Circuit breakers kicked in overnight to stem the bleeding as coronavirus panic continues to grip Wall Street.

These things are all designed to stop a market panic and cause a bit of a pause in trading – Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy, AMP Capital Investors.

Investors are now eying the crucial levels at which stock trading will be suspended, or closed entirely, on Monday.

Dow futures plunge 1,255 points

A cocktail of negative factors conspired to send Dow Jones futures crashing 1,255 points overnight. Coronavirus panic combined with a 30% collapse in the oil price sent investors rushing for safety.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were also halted overnight after a 5% plunge.

Stock market poised for brutal selloff at the open

Although circuit breakers are designs to calm the nerves, it may have the opposite effect. As Shane Oliver at AMP explains:

It can have the perverse effect of increasing the downward pressure on other markets, particularly until the U.S. market opens.

The last time circuit breakers kicked in on the U.S. futures market was November 8th, 2016, the night Donald Trump won the presidential election. In that instance, buyers swept in at the open and pushed the market higher. Analysts are worried that might not happen this time:

This time round things might be different and the market is behaving like a recession is due to happen – Margaret Yang, CMC Markets.

When will stock market circuit breakers halt trading today?

Futures trading is halted after a 5% drop, but the Dow Jones has a little more leeway during the main session. Here are the levels to watch before trading is halted or cancelled today.

Level One (7% drop) – a 15 minute pause.

Level Two (13% drop) – a further 15 minute pause.

Level Three (20% drop) – Trading is closed for the day.

It should be noted that circuit breakers only kick in before 3.25 pm ET. If the selloff hits these levels after that time, there is no safety net.

First 90 Minutes are make-or-break for Dow Jones

The first 90 minutes will likely determine the direction of today’s session. If we don’t see buyers sweep in early, it may indicate a bloodbath. Michael O’Rourke at JonesTrading explains:

Most of these down opens have seen dip buyers come in — we should know in the first 90 minutes of trading… If we don't bounce quickly in those first 90 minutes, it sets up to be a long and likely ugly day.

But things don’t look good. Economist and macro trader Alex Krüger pointed to the S&P 500 futures order books for evidence.

It’s dead. There’s no buying interest whatsoever. All sellers.

And Warren Buffett’s favorite market indicator suggests the selloff isn’t over yet.

Coronavirus panic sets in

The selloff in U.S. futures is mirrored in Europe where the UK’s FTSE 100 saw its biggest intraday drop since the 2008 crash. at 8% lower, it’s back to three-year lows.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. climbed to 539 as the virus spread to Washington D.C. At least two Congressmen, including former presidential candidate Ted Cruz, have self-isolated after coming into contact with a COVID-19 carrier.

In an emergency decree, Italy locked down a region of 16 million people in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

We are facing a national emergency… We have to limit the spread of the virus and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed – Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Thankfully, China appears to have contained the worst of the outbreak with new cases slowing down.

Oil price collapses overnight

Throwing fuel on the fire, Saudi Arabia collapsed the oil price by almost 30% on Sunday. The world’s largest oil exporter slashed prices and hinted at rapid supply increase, kickstarting a new price war.

Elsewhere, $26 billion was wiped off the cryptocurrency market with bitcoin slumping back below $8,000. The 10-year Treasury yield collapsed to a record low of 0.3469% as the flight to safety continues.