Don’t Play FIFA 21 on PC, Stick to Next-Gen PS5 or Xbox Series X

EA has revealed that FIFA 21 on PC will be the same version as released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

PS4 and Xbox One players can upgrade to the next-gen version at no extra cost when the PS5 and Xbox Series launch later this year.

PC players will be left with a comparatively inferior version of the game.

PC players looking to pick up FIFA 21 are in for a raw deal.

While PS4 and Xbox One players can grab a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series when the next-gen consoles arrive late this year, PC players are stuck with the current-gen version.

Free FIFA 21 Upgrade

Via EA’s Dual Entitlement program – an in-house take on Xbox’s Smart Delivery feature – console players can upgrade their copy of FIFA 21 at no extra cost up until the launch of FIFA 22 next year.

The same feature also exists for the upcoming Madden NFL 21, which required purchase by Dec. 31, 2020, and an upgrade to next-gen consoles by Mar. 31, 2021. Fans didn’t take too kindly to these prohibitive limitations. EA quickly moved the eligibility window up to the release of Madden NFL 22.

No Such Luck

PC players won’t be so lucky, even though many modern gaming rigs outclass the PS4 and Xbox One in raw performance capability.

PC may not benefit from the full panoply of FIFA 21’s next-gen visual and gameplay improvements. Nevertheless, some unquestionable gains would undoubtedly have improved the experience on PC.

The news surfaced in a freshly published FIFA 21 FAQ on the soccer title’s official website. The pertinent section reads:

Which version of FIFA 21 will be available on PC?

FIFA 21 on PC will be the same version as released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We’ll have more information on it in the coming weeks.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise as EA has long focused its efforts on consoles, where the overwhelming majority of people play the game. From a commercial point of view, it makes sense to do so; PC players comprise but a small fraction of total FIFA players.

Yet, today’s news means there’s even less impetus to purchase what will be a comparatively inferior version of the game.