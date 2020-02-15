Antonio Brown ‘Apology Tour’ Traps Logan Paul in Perpetual Limbo

YouTube star Logan Paul is quite the boxing draw, generating over 1 million PPV buys and $3.5 million in gate receipts for his bout with KSI.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Anthony Joshua, claims to have made a few offers to Antonio Brown for a money-spinning bout with Paul.

The YouTube celebrity is losing patience with Antonio Brown, claiming that the former NFLer is ducking him and a “man of failure.”

Life is never dull when it comes to Antonio Brown.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has embarked on what we can only describe as an apology tour.

He even went out of his way to apologize to Ben Roethlisberger, acknowledging that he should have done things differently.

Brown then said he was “excited” to speak with NFL teams at the upcoming draft combine:

I’m gonna be out there ready to get things back on the right page.

Is the Antonio Brown vs. Logan Paul fight dead?

While Antonio Brown makes another desperate bid to rejoin the NFL, YouTube celebrity turned boxer Logan Paul hasn’t been shy in letting people know what he thinks about AB.

Paul wants to fight Brown, and he’s getting tired of waiting for him to commit:

AB is a man of failure. Just a series of repeated failures. I’m a man of action, I’m here to make money and win. And, AB is consistently losing and getting rocked by life.

Strong words from Paul, especially considering he’s 0-for-1 in the ring.

You can’t blame Logan Paul for doing everything he can to entice Antonio Brown into the ring.

Facing off against someone as infamous as the former NFL wide receiver would make for huge business.

But Brown seems to have other plans.

You can’t blame Antonio Brown for focusing on the NFL

Football is Antonio Brown’s bread and butter. With all of the negative publicity surrounding the real-life “Florida man,” it’s easy to forget that he’s a hell of a player.

If he can get his head right, say the right things, shake the necessary hands, and issue the apologies needed, he can still have a future in the NFL.

He’s aiming for the scouting combine. He’s also held talks with Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, and he’s hopeful to continue that dialogue before the new season.

Brown has often heaped praise on Tom Brady. Is the possibility of Brady heading to Vegas this off-season the reason why he’s angling to get back in Gruden’s good graces?

AB’s apology tour leaves Logan Paul in limbo

All of this leaves Logan Paul out of luck – or at least in perpetual limbo.

There’s a chance the Antonio Brown fight may still come to fruition if the scouting combine doesn’t go as AB hopes. If the new NFL season kicks off and he’s without a team, then it’s probably his best option to make some money.

Until then, Brown seems to have his sights set on bigger things. All Paul can do is hope that he trips up again soon.

