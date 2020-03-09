AMD Reveals Truth About Ridiculous PS5 vs Xbox Series X Spec Fights

Advertisement

AMD has confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will use its RDNA 2 graphics technology.

The powerful RDNA 2 will allow the consoles to have incredible graphics that look better than the PS4 and Xbox One.

However, the confirmation also shows why arguments about PS5 and Xbox Series X specs are completely ridiculous.

At AMD’s Financial Analyst Day, the company didn’t share the first Xbox Series X gameplay as rumored but it did reveal new information about console specs. It confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series will have graphics powered by its RDNA 2 GPU, which ensures that games on the console will look incredible.

AMD hasn’t revealed the price of its GPU which could be one of the biggest things that affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X price. However, the announcement could be the only thing that stops PS5 and Xbox Series X fans from fighting about console specs.

If the two consoles have RDNA 2 GPUs then it suggests that they have the same level of power. Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will have 12 teraflops and the PS5’s teraflops haven’t been confirmed but the consoles will have the same graphical abilities.

This also confirms that console exclusives will be much more important for selling PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. There’s speculation that Microsoft may have made a deal to make Cyberpunk 2077 a timed Xbox Series X exclusive and Sony Santa Monica is rumored to be developing God of War 2. Godfall has also been confirmed for PC and PS5.

Sony has several development studios who can make great PS5 games for the platform and Microsoft has been spending more money to grow its development teams. Microsoft has just hired a former God of War developer to join inXile Entertainment and it has purchased several independent studios. The companies may be planning to spend much more money as they try to make gamers buy their new consoles.