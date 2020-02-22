Wilder vs. Fury 2 Will Be the Most Boring Title Match in Boxing History

Two massive heavyweights collide again in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Bob Arum claims the fight will have 2 million+ buys on PPV.

Both men are great characters, but the fight will likely be a bore-fest.

Bob Arum is no stranger to hyperbole. So when he claims Wilder vs. Fury 2 will have over two million buys on PPV, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.

He even tried to say this fight is on the same level as Ali vs. Frazier. Maybe take that one with a wheelbarrow of salt.

Wilder vs. Fury 1 had just over 300,000 buys on PPV. The rematch will certainly have more, but this a fight that nobody needs to see.

This Looks Like a Good Fight – But Only on Paper

Wilder vs. Fury 2 is a good fight if, like Arum, you only focus on the boxers’ excellent records. But other than Fury’s victory over a bewildered Wladimir Klitschko, neither fighter has fought anyone of much worth.

Nothing should be taken away from Fury’s victory. Klitschko was a genuine champion. But it was a horribly dull fight, as most of Fury’s fights tend to be.

Fury is a technically sound boxer. But his sheer size and cumbersome movement, along with his complete lack of power, often lead to a boring watch.

Wilder, on the other hand, is just a terrible boxer. His main tactic in the last fight was to throw senseless windmills that Fury dodged with ease.

That was until Fury lost his composure and Wilder knocked him down in the 12th. One moment of magic turned the fight into a draw and set up this rematch.

History suggests that on Saturday, Wilder will lack the skills to land one of those haymakers on a fitter, better-prepared Fury.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Shows How Far Boxing Has Fallen

Boxing is a sport in decline. Several high-profile tragedies have rocked the sport recently.

The UFC is rapidly taking over in terms of audience numbers, and some even think that Fury will cross over to the sport.

In the UFC, the best fight the best. That’s how Dana White keeps people coming back. Boxing has multiple sanctioning bodies that protect their champions, making bigger fights rare.

On Saturday, we actually have the best fighting the best in Wilder and Fury, but that is an indictment in itself.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 does not compare in terms of excitement or skill level to a Khabib vs. McGregor or a Masvidal vs. Diaz. There are probably 20 other better fights that the UFC could put on this year.

These Two Buffoons Will Not Save Boxing

Tyson Fury is a complex man. His comeback from severe mental health issues is admirable. But his recent comments about his post-fight plans are a disgrace to himself and boxing.

Talk of cocaine and prostitutes after his victory brings the sport into disrepute.

Deontay Wilder, meanwhile, is taking flack for claiming he would beat another Tyson – Mike Tyson.

Mike’s response was respectful and understanding. He said that he would expect him to say nothing else. Wilder is the heavyweight champion of the world, after all.

Unfortunately, that title doesn’t mean much anymore. The heavyweight glory days of Liston, Ali, Foreman, Frazier, Tyson, Holyfield, and Lewis are long gone.

Mike Tyson knows this. Bob Arum certainly does too. And the rest of the world will see it for themselves, once again, tonight.

