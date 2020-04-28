Sonic the Hedgehog Should Become a TV Series Again – Without Jim Carrey

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie grossed $200 million by its second weekend in theatres.

After the movie’s success, the director said he’d like to work in the universe again.

Sonic is an excellent IP for a TV series adaptation.

Sonic the Hedgehog was a pretty decent movie. In the context of other video game adaptations, that means it’s basically a masterpiece. Despite its problems, it was enjoyable and managed a decent amount of fan service too.

Clearly, the director and writers understood Sonic. Now the director has said that he’d “Love to Do More With the Sonic Universe.” Considering how well the movie went, I think that he should be given a chance.

Let’s just not have Jim Carrey involved this time.

Sonic The Hedgehog Works Great For TV Shows

If you didn’t grow up in the 90s during Sonic Mania, then you’re probably unaware of the excellent show that came out. Sonic The Hedgehog (1993) was a great series, and it has a cult following for good reasons.

Despite this, Sonic X was an awful show. Sonic Underground was just stupid. We don’t even talk about Sonic Boom anymore. And yet, Sonic can work in the modern era. The latest movie proves that.

It seems likely that the director is going to do a sequel. After the success of the first movie, plus that cliffhanger, it would be weird otherwise. It would be even better if he had a crack at turning the IP into a new live-action TV series as well.

Can We Talk About Robotnik?

Let’s be real for a moment. Comedy is subjective. Comedy movies rarely get unanimously good reviews because different people find different things funny. But, many of the people I talked to about Sonic the Hedgehog agreed. Carrey wasn’t amusing. At all.

Carrey’s style of physical comedy has gone out of fashion. In a movie that made me laugh numerous times, I was cringing 90% of the times that Robotnick was on screen.

If we are going to get more Sonic the Hedgehog adaptations, can we not have Carrey involved? He is not an energy that Sonic needs if it wants to be a successful media franchise again.

