Rockstar Games’ Boozy Teaser is a Buzzkill for GTA 6 Reveal Hype

Fans have found a strange new image on the official Rockstar Games site.

The image, which shows a gold robot woman and a bottle of wine, could potentially be a teaser for a new game.

Fans have hope that Rockstar Games is planning to announce Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games fans have been incredibly excited this week as they have found a strange, new image on its official site. The image is of a gold robot woman holding onto the famous Rockstar Games “R”. Next to the robot is a bottle of wine in a bucket of ice.

Fans are hoping that the image has been posted to the site ahead of a major Rockstar Games announcement such as a reveal of GTA 6. It would be the first game announced since Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser left the company.

Advertisement

A private video on the Rockstar Games YouTube page also led to rumors. It turned out to be a trailer for new GTA Online DLC, but that didn’t stop Twitter users from spending hours wondering what the private video could be.

However, the new image from the Rockstar Games site is most likely nothing. Rockstar only began hiring PS5 and Xbox Series X developers in November 2019. It’s unlikely that the developer is releasing GTA 6 on PS4 and Xbox One or that it is ready to announce the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X now.

Rockstar has also just added GTA 5 to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that the game’s popularity is only growing after its original launch on the PS3 and the Xbox 360 in 2013. Fans should ask why the developer would announce a new game when the last game in the series continues to be a tremendous success over multiple console generations.

Advertisement

On the wine bottle in the new image, the year 1998 can be seen. Some fans think that it may be teasing a game in the 1990s. 1998 is also the year when Rockstar Games was created and this image may just have been made for that reason.