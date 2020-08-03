Overwatch 2 Introducing Crossplay Is Exactly What Next-Gen Needs

Overwatch 2 might explore crossplay.

If true, this could be huge for accessibility.

Game developers just need to put in the proper barriers.

The next-gen mission is one of accessibility. At least, that’s what Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan would have you believe.

According to a Reddit AMA, Kaplan and his team are “exploring” crossplay for the hotly-anticipated sequel, Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 and Next-Gen Crossplay

It’s no secret that Overwatch has been waning in popularity. The title is struggling to keep up with juggernauts like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. With upcoming games like Halo Infinite launching free-to-play, more competition means necessary changes.

In the case of Overwatch 2, that change could be in crossplay. This is a topic long discussed by potential next-gen console buyers. Could an Xbox One X player enjoy a title with their Xbox Series X buddy? What about PlayStation 5 and PC?

Some games, like Rocket League, have this work cut out for them. Neither platform has a significant advantage here, though FPS players benefit massively from the freedom of a keyboard and mouse setup. And then there’s mobile to consider.

Fortnite handles crossplay well to a degree, but in that same thread, players say the competitive scene was “a dumpster fire.” Since then, developer Epic has altered aim assist due to the controversy. Can Overwatch 2 avoid these issues?

Limiting Online Play

Kaplan and his team would have to offer a variety of input matchmaking options. The Halo community has been begging for that with the release of the Master Chief Collection on PC.

It’s a tough line to balance, but crossplay is an accessible approach to game development that more studios should consider. Keeping players locked to one platform is outdated thinking. There’s no reason to limit who can play together when it doesn’t matter.

Just put some barriers where it counts.

