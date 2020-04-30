Oblivious Michigan Protestors Have Much to Learn From the Amazon Strikes

Michigan protestors swarmed Lansing yet again, this time with guns.

They want nothing more than to reopen the economy and get back to work.

But if they took a second to observe the people who never stopped working, they might change their tune.

Michigan protestors are rallying once again. What’s their most pressing demand? Opening up the economy and getting back to work.

But if they were using their thinking minds, they might observe the protestors on the other side of the fence. Workers for Amazon, Instacart, Target, Whole Foods, and more, are organizing a massive strike on Friday. Why? Because they don’t feel like it’s safe to work.

Maybe these Michiganders could see how ridiculous they’re acting if they weren’t all wearing camouflage.

“Men With Rifles Yelling At Us” – Michigan Protestors Have Lost It

A subgroup of Michigan residents has been unhappy with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders for quite some time.

Michigan protestors first gathered over two weeks ago to clog Lansing traffic. Now they’re back and clueless as ever.

One attendee, Dennis Sigler, told The Detroit News,

I love freedom. In America, we should be free. Don’t let them try to protect us from ourselves.

They wouldn’t have to protect you from yourself, Dennis, if you didn’t act like a child. The curve is flattening; the method is working. Why can’t you just wait a few more weeks until it’s safe for everyone?

The coronavirus has hit Michigan harder than most other states in the country. Over 40,000 people in Michigan have tested positive for the virus. It has the third-most deaths of any state with 3,789.

What exactly do they think will happen if the state were to suddenly reopen? The state of New York has over 300,000 cases and 20,ooo coronavirus deaths. With Michigan’s viral spread already well-established, it could skyrocket to New York’s numbers, if not worse, if the state caves to protestors’ demands.

And yet, they’re are chomping at the bit to get back to work. Meanwhile, Amazon employees have been working, and they’re just as unhappy, for entirely different reasons.

Amazon Workers Plan to Lead a Monumental Strike

If Michigan protestors had just a bit of awareness, they might be able to see into the future. They’re protesting to get back to work, but the people who’ve been at work are protesting because it’s unsafe.

Employees of Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Target, and Fed Ex plan to unite on May 1st, International Workers Day. According to The Intercept, they will call out sick or walk off the job during their lunch break.

Workers are not happy as their companies tally record profits while leaving them exposed to the coronavirus, and underpaid.

One strike organizer Daniel Steinbrook told The Intercept:

We are acting in conjunction with workers at Amazon, Target, Instacart and other companies for International Worker’s Day to show solidarity with other essential workers in our struggle for better protections and benefits in the pandemic.

Several Amazon workers have compiled data pointing to over 500 coronavirus cases in at least 125 Amazon facilities.

While both the Amazon strikers and the Michigan protestors are fighting for what they believe is right: only one is working mitigate the spread of the virus.

Michigan protestors could learn a lot from these striking employees. But there’s not much to learn from the protestors. Unless, of course, you think that bringing a gun to work will help protect them from an invisible virus.

