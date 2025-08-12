Do Kwon Set To Change ‘Not-Guilty’ Plea in $40B TerraUSD Collapse Case

Key Takeaways

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may change his plea.

Kwon was extradited from Montenegro to the U.S. in early 2024 and faces nine felony charges.

The 2022 crash of Terra-Luna wiped out $40 billion in value, triggering a cascade of crypto platform failures.

Terraform Labs’ founder Do Kwon, once at the center of one of crypto’s most dramatic implosions, may soon reverse course and plead guilty in the U.S. case over the $40 billion Terra-Luna collapse.

Kwon is currently fighting nine felony charges, including fraud, market manipulation, money laundering, and conspiracy.

However, mounting legal pressure and a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 12 in New York could see him abandon his not-guilty plea.

Plea Change Hearing Set for Aug. 12

According to Bloomberg , U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer has scheduled a plea change hearing for Aug. 12 in the Southern District of New York.

The announcement comes just a day after the judge warned that if Kwon switches to a guilty plea, he must be prepared to explain exactly how he broke the law.

The 33-year-old founder was extradited from Montenegro earlier this year after a lengthy legal battle over whether he should face charges in his native South Korea or in the United States.

He entered a not guilty plea in January.

The charges against him span conspiracy to defraud, commodities and securities fraud, wire fraud, market manipulation, and money laundering.

From $40 Billion Empire to Zero

Terra-Luna was once one of the hottest crypto projects, backed by major investors like Galaxy Digital.

At its peak in 2022, the ecosystem was worth $40 billion. Its algorithmic stablecoin UST was paired with its governance token Luna in a delicate arbitrage mechanism designed to hold UST’s $1 peg.

That peg collapsed in June 2022, sending both UST and Luna into a death spiral.

The wipeout triggered a domino effect, contributing to the downfall of multiple crypto firms and sending shockwaves across the market.

What Kwon Could Face if Found Guilty

If convicted on all counts, Kwon could theoretically face up to 61 years in prison.

U.S. sentencing guidelines allow judges to adjust sentences based on factors like the scale of financial loss, the defendant’s role, and the number of victims.

Potential Maximum Penalties per Charge:

Conspiracy to Defraud: Up to 5 years per count

Up to 5 years per count Commodities Fraud: Up to 7 years per count

Up to 7 years per count Wire Fraud: Up to 7 years per count, or up to 20 if it involves a financial institution or federal disaster relief

Up to 7 years per count, or up to 20 if it involves a financial institution or federal disaster relief Securities Fraud: Up to 7 years per count

Up to 7 years per count Market Manipulation: Up to 7 years per count

Up to 7 years per count Money Laundering Conspiracy: Up to 7 years per count

While the numbers are daunting, judges often hand down shorter sentences, especially if the defendant cooperates or has no prior criminal record.

Still, with nine felony counts on the table, Kwon’s legal jeopardy is enormous, and a guilty plea could be his way of cutting losses before trial.