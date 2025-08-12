Do Kwon Set To Change ‘Not-Guilty’ Plea in $40B TerraUSD Collapse Case

Key Takeaways
Terraform Labs’ founder Do Kwon, once at the center of one of crypto’s most dramatic implosions, may soon reverse course and plead guilty in the U.S. case over the $40 billion Terra-Luna collapse.
Kwon is currently fighting nine felony charges, including fraud, market manipulation, money laundering, and conspiracy.
However, mounting legal pressure and a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 12 in New York could see him abandon his not-guilty plea.
According to Bloomberg , U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer has scheduled a plea change hearing for Aug. 12 in the Southern District of New York.
The announcement comes just a day after the judge warned that if Kwon switches to a guilty plea, he must be prepared to explain exactly how he broke the law.
The 33-year-old founder was extradited from Montenegro earlier this year after a lengthy legal battle over whether he should face charges in his native South Korea or in the United States.
He entered a not guilty plea in January.
The charges against him span conspiracy to defraud, commodities and securities fraud, wire fraud, market manipulation, and money laundering.
Terra-Luna was once one of the hottest crypto projects, backed by major investors like Galaxy Digital.
At its peak in 2022, the ecosystem was worth $40 billion. Its algorithmic stablecoin UST was paired with its governance token Luna in a delicate arbitrage mechanism designed to hold UST’s $1 peg.
That peg collapsed in June 2022, sending both UST and Luna into a death spiral.
The wipeout triggered a domino effect, contributing to the downfall of multiple crypto firms and sending shockwaves across the market.
If convicted on all counts, Kwon could theoretically face up to 61 years in prison.
U.S. sentencing guidelines allow judges to adjust sentences based on factors like the scale of financial loss, the defendant’s role, and the number of victims.
Potential Maximum Penalties per Charge:
While the numbers are daunting, judges often hand down shorter sentences, especially if the defendant cooperates or has no prior criminal record.
Still, with nine felony counts on the table, Kwon’s legal jeopardy is enormous, and a guilty plea could be his way of cutting losses before trial.