Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Do Kwon Set To Change ‘Not-Guilty’ Plea in $40B TerraUSD Collapse Case
News
10 min read

Do Kwon Set To Change ‘Not-Guilty’ Plea in $40B TerraUSD Collapse Case

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs, faces up to 61 years in prison over the $40B Terra-Luna collapse as a plea change looms.

Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs, faces up to 61 years in prison over the $40 billion Terra-Luna collapse as a plea change looms. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may change his plea.
  • Kwon was extradited from Montenegro to the U.S. in early 2024 and faces nine felony charges.
  • The 2022 crash of Terra-Luna wiped out $40 billion in value, triggering a cascade of crypto platform failures.

Terraform Labs’ founder Do Kwon, once at the center of one of crypto’s most dramatic implosions, may soon reverse course and plead guilty in the U.S. case over the $40 billion Terra-Luna collapse.

Kwon is currently fighting nine felony charges, including fraud, market manipulation, money laundering, and conspiracy.

However, mounting legal pressure and a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 12 in New York could see him abandon his not-guilty plea.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
Binance

Binance
promotions
Get a trading fee rebate voucher worth 20 USD when you register and verify your account.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 317
Claim Offer
Phemex

Phemex
promotions
Earn up to $6050 in crypto when you sign up
Coins
Ethereum Cardano Chainlink TRON Binance Coin 228
Claim Offer

Plea Change Hearing Set for Aug. 12

According to Bloomberg , U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer has scheduled a plea change hearing for Aug. 12 in the Southern District of New York.

The announcement comes just a day after the judge warned that if Kwon switches to a guilty plea, he must be prepared to explain exactly how he broke the law.

The 33-year-old founder was extradited from Montenegro earlier this year after a lengthy legal battle over whether he should face charges in his native South Korea or in the United States.

He entered a not guilty plea in January.

The charges against him span conspiracy to defraud, commodities and securities fraud, wire fraud, market manipulation, and money laundering.

From $40 Billion Empire to Zero

Terra-Luna was once one of the hottest crypto projects, backed by major investors like Galaxy Digital.

At its peak in 2022, the ecosystem was worth $40 billion. Its algorithmic stablecoin UST was paired with its governance token Luna in a delicate arbitrage mechanism designed to hold UST’s $1 peg.

That peg collapsed in June 2022, sending both UST and Luna into a death spiral.

The wipeout triggered a domino effect, contributing to the downfall of multiple crypto firms and sending shockwaves across the market.

What Kwon Could Face if Found Guilty

If convicted on all counts, Kwon could theoretically face up to 61 years in prison.

U.S. sentencing guidelines allow judges to adjust sentences based on factors like the scale of financial loss, the defendant’s role, and the number of victims.

Potential Maximum Penalties per Charge:

  • Conspiracy to Defraud: Up to 5 years per count
  • Commodities Fraud: Up to 7 years per count
  • Wire Fraud: Up to 7 years per count, or up to 20 if it involves a financial institution or federal disaster relief
  • Securities Fraud: Up to 7 years per count
  • Market Manipulation: Up to 7 years per count
  • Money Laundering Conspiracy: Up to 7 years per count

While the numbers are daunting, judges often hand down shorter sentences, especially if the defendant cooperates or has no prior criminal record.

Still, with nine felony counts on the table, Kwon’s legal jeopardy is enormous, and a guilty plea could be his way of cutting losses before trial.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Do Kwon arrest.
    Crypto
    January 9, 2025 9:24 AM

    Do Kwon Extradition and Trial Latest: Courtroom Showdown Set for 2026 Amid Data Delays

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Do Kwon prosecuted.
    Crypto
    January 7, 2025 6:59 AM

    US Prosecutors Scale TerraUSD Collapse Impact Ahead of Do Kwon Court Return

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Do Kwon under arrrst.
    Crypto
    December 25, 2024 10:00 AM

    Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon Loses Appeal, Extradition Decision Now Up to Justice Minister

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!