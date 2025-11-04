Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Stream Finance Hit Hard With $93M Loss, XUSD Stablecoin Depegs to New Low
News
3 min read

Stream Finance Hit Hard With $93M Loss, XUSD Stablecoin Depegs to New Low

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Stream Finance lost $93M after a fund misstep, forcing a halt in withdrawals as its XUSD stablecoin crashed 57% below its $1 peg.

Stream Finance lost $93M after a fund misstep, forcing a halt in withdrawals as its XUSD stablecoin crashed 57% below its $1 peg. | Credit: CCN.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Stream Finance reported $93 million in losses due to an external fund manager.
  • The DeFi protocol has frozen $160 million in user deposits and halted all transactions.
  • It’s the second major DeFi collapse in 48 hours, following Balancer’s $100 million breach.

Just one day after Balancer lost over $100 million in a hack, Stream Finance, a major yield-focused DeFi protocol, disclosed a $93 million loss tied to one of its external fund managers.

The exploit forced Stream Finance to suspend all deposits and withdrawals while freezing $160 million in user funds.

For a protocol that built its reputation on efficiency and transparency, this marks its biggest crisis yet.

Why Did XUSD Stablecoin Depeg?

Stream Finance’s in-house stablecoin, XUSD, didn’t take long to react.

Within hours of the announcement , the XUSD stablecoin collapsed from its $1 peg to as low as $0.43, triggering mass panic and liquidations across DeFi platforms.

XUSD depegs.
Stream Finance’s XUSD stablecoin depegs. Source: TradingView

The protocol confirmed that its legal team, led by Perkins Coie LLP partners Keith Miller and Joseph Cutler, had been engaged to conduct a forensic investigation into the losses.

“We are actively withdrawing all liquid assets and expect this process to be completed in the near term,” Stream Finance said in a post, promising regular updates to maintain full transparency.

On-chain data shows Stream Finance’s total value locked (TVL) at around $520 million, backed by approximately $160 million in user deposits.

The platform had attracted users with its capital-efficient model, allowing them to deposit USDC, receive XUSD, and earn yields of up to 12% through leveraged farming strategies across more than 50 liquidity pools.

But that very leverage, estimated at four times exposure, may have been its undoing.

Cracks in the System

Concerns about Stream Finance’s accounting had already surfaced days before the collapse, when analysts noticed a discrepancy between its reported TVL and DeFiLlama data.

The difference hinted at potential mismanagement — or worse, hidden leverage.

Community sleuths on X speculated that the fund manager may have used customer deposits to purchase and farm risky assets, amplifying exposure through rehypothecation.

When prices fell, those leveraged positions likely imploded, leaving the protocol unable to meet its obligations.

No on-chain evidence of a hack has surfaced so far, suggesting the problem may stem from human error, poor risk controls, or unauthorized trades rather than an external exploit.

Déjà Vu for DeFi

Stream Finance’s implosion comes amid renewed skepticism about DeFi’s long-promised transparency.

While decentralization is a core principle, many protocols still rely on opaque fund management structures that operate like traditional hedge funds — without the oversight.

This latest failure follows a pattern that played out throughout the last bull cycle, when major crypto lenders and DeFi platforms collapsed under leveraged exposure and volatile yield-farming bets.

Just a day earlier, Balancer suffered a massive breach worth over $110 million, adding to the sense that DeFi is once again facing a credibility crisis.

For investors, the fallout is both financial and philosophical: a reminder that “trustless finance” still demands a leap of faith.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    DASH price analysis
    Crypto
    Nov 04, 2025 | 7:07 AM UTC2 hours ago

    DASH Defies $1.29B Crypto Market Liquidation With 25% Spike: Reasons Disclosed

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    ZEC Increase
    Crypto
    Oct 30, 2025 | 12:32 PM UTC5 days ago

    Zcash (ZEC) Price Defies Crypto Market and Aims for Another All-Time High

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    CLO Movement
    Crypto
    October 15, 2025 6:06 AM

    Yei Finance (CLO) Surges Past SEI as DeFi Platform Outpaces Its Own Network

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!