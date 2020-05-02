Meghan Markle’s Obsession with Prince Harry’s Mother Is Borderline Creepy

There have been many comparisons drawn between Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana.

Reports suggest that Meghan has considered the Princess an influence on her since her early years.

Diana biographer Andrew Morton has commented on Meghan’s infatuation with everything Diana did during her royal life.

I firmly believe Meghan Markle had a plan all along to use Prince Harry and his family’s name to further her acting career and financial opportunities.

And increasingly, it seems like she drew her inspiration for her devious plans from a place that’s not only ironic – it’s also borderline creepy: Prince Harry’s late mother.

Meghan Markle is infatuated with Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s former biographer, Andrew Morton, who also penned a book on Meghan a few years back, commented:

Such was her interest that [her friend] Suzy’s mother Sonia even gave her a copy of my biography, “Diana: Her True Story,” which remained on her bookshelves for the next few years.

Morton continued:

As friend Ninaki Priddy observed: ‘She was always fascinated by the Royal Family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0’.

OK, I can hear you scoff at the idea that Meghan Markle could ever compare to Princess Diana, but hear me out for a second.

There is a blueprint there if we look closely enough.

Princess Diana’s early relationship with Prince Charles is eerily similar to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

We look back on Princess Diana with fondness today, but that wasn’t always the case. Her divorce from Prince Charles was acrimonious.

Many believe Diana was manipulative, while others saw Prince Charles as the one to blame.

In his Prince Charles biography, “Charles: The Man Who Will Be King,” author Howard Hodgson commented:

[Charles] was lucky enough to find [Diana] physically very attractive; she claimed she understood what was expected of her in the arduous task of monarchy and the harsh demands of duty to the people; she expressed her love of Balmoral, the country life and sports and all of his friends.

It seemed like the dream match – at first. Much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The marriage did not live up to the fairytale wedding moniker

But it didn’t last. Hodgson explains:

Unfortunately, none of this was true: the Princess lacked the discipline needed for continual duty, only had the stomach for the media when it suited her, hated Balmoral, thought country life was boring, was frightened of riding, and was exceedingly jealous of Charles’ friends.

Does any of that sound familiar?

Again, it’s considered bad form to speak of Diana negatively today, but much of what Howard Hodgson says is true.

And it also applies to Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle is like Princess Diana – just not for the reason she wants you to think

We’ve all see the photographs that show the similarities between the style choices of Meghan Markle and Diana.

The likeness is such that it is no coincidence:

There is little doubt that the books on Princess Diana helped shape a young Meghan’s idea of what being a princess would entail.

Howard Hodgson said something in that 2007 book about Charles that rings true for Prince Harry concerning Meghan Markle today.

Diana convinced him that she was the girl for the job.

So, in some ways, Meghan Markle is Princess Diana 2.0. Just not in the ways that she wants us to think.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.