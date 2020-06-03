Posted in: Op-edEntertainment
Published:
June 3, 2020 11:43 AM UTC

Kate Middleton Lackeys Are Going to Absurd Lengths to Scapegoat Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton-linked "sources" are scapegoating Meghan Markle for the "Tatler" fiasco to let the Duchess of Fragility off the hook.
Author: Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

Take that "L" like a lady, Kate Middleton, and stop letting your "royal sources" blame Meghan Markle for your problems. | Source: Paul ELLIS / AFP

  • Kate Middleton’s camp continues its campaign against Meghan Markle.
  • This time, her anonymous defenders are blaming the Duchess of Sussex for the disastrous “Tatler” story.
  • When is this ridiculous scapegoating going to end?

Kate Middleton’s lackeys are at it again.

The Duchess of Fragility’s supporters have once again decided to scapegoat Meghan Markle, this time laying the blame at her feet for Middleton’s disastrous “Tatler” cover story.

Never has so much been made about so little. And blaming Markle for a British magazine’s cover story is the height of absurdity.

Kate Middleton’s ‘Royal Sources’ Claim Meghan Markle ‘Knows Someone Who Knows Someone’

Having failed to get sympathy every other way, Kate Middleton defenders are now claiming that the “Tatler” cover story was a hit piece orchestrated by Meghan Markle.

Just look at what one unnamed “royal source” said:

[Anna] Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue. Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good.

She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing.

But there’s no “intrigue” in people who are in the media being professionally acquainted with one another. The bigger scandal is how Kate Middleton managed to center Pasternak’s entire career around her.

Anna Pasternak isn’t some second-rate stringer — she’s a best-selling author, the niece of Boris Pasternak, and best known for her revelations about James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover.

Really — the hatred against Meghan Markle is ridiculous. | Source: Twitter

So Pasternak was making her influence known in royal circles while Meghan Markle was still at Northwestern University. But suddenly we’re supposed to believe that an American actress had more pull over a British royal journalist than actual royals themselves? Please.

But then again, do we expect anything less from a country that vilifies Meghan Markle, but seems perfectly okay with Prince Andrew’s cavorts with Jeffrey Epstein?

If This Were True, The ‘Tatler’ Story Would Be Far More Complimentary To Meghan Markle — But It Wasn’t

The allegation that Meghan Markle’s pals planted the “Tatler” story is absurd. | Source: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com

The allegation that Meghan Markle is secretly behind the “Tatler” story would have been more plausible… if Meghan Markle was depicted as a saint amongst women in the article.

If Markle was made to look good at Kate Middleton’s expense, the scapegoating claims would at least make sense. But the cover story was far from complimentary to the Duchess of Sussex.

In the story, Meghan and Harry were blamed for being “selfish” for fobbing off to Los Angeles.

And let’s not forget the line in the “Tatler” story that claimed that Middleton could no longer take her children to school because Meghan and Harry dared to move to the City of Angels – as if Meghan Markle was hired to be the Windsor nanny.

Did we forget already? It was only a week ago, after all.

Take that “L” like a lady, Kate Middleton, and stop letting your “royal sources” blame Meghan Markle for your problems. Accountability is a beautiful thing, especially when you’re going to be Queen Consort one day.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com

More of: Meghan MarkleKate Middleton
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

U.S. Stock Rally Gets Supercharged as the World Unites Against China

Ok Instagram Bullies, Stop Shaming Alicia Silverstone for Being a Weird Mom

Dow Futures Stumble Ahead of Ominous Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Rockstar Games Shuts Down GTA Servers to Honor George Floyd – And Players Aren’t Happy

After Resident Evil 3, Does PlayStation 5 Even Need a Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Stock Market May Have Just Found Its Rocket Fuel

PS5 Patent ‘Leak’ Teases Glimpse of Sony’s Plans for Mysterious Showcase

Dow Stumbles as Wall Street Debates the Case for Negative Rates

This Insane Stock Market Doesn’t Care About a US-China Trade War

Economists Rush to Declare End to the Recession – Here’s Why They’re Wrong