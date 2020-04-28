John Mcafee Says People Don’t Care That UFOs Are Real – Is He Right?

The Pentagon declassified three U.S. Navy videos of UFOs.

John McAfee says that people are not paying attention to the recent Pentagon disclosure.

While the videos involved have been circulating for years, this is the first time that the Pentagon verified their authenticity.

Alien truthers have long waited for the day when the government acknowledged the existence of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. That day has come as the Pentagon declassifies three top-secret U.S. Navy videos of “unexplained aerial phenomena.”

One would think that a revelation that can potentially redefine reality would captivate the imagination of billions of people. But the public appears to be distracted, and that captures the ire of the eccentric multi-millionaire John McAfee.

John McAfee: ‘I Bet the Aliens Are Perplexed’

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the disclosure that UFOs are real. But instead of coming up with another conspiracy theory about the timing of the declassification, the British-American computer programmer appears irate that no one’s paying attention.

Naysayers were quick to point out that the videos have been around for years. McAfee pushed back and highlighted the fact that this is the first time the Pentagon released the videos in full and confirmed their authenticity. McAfee said,

this is not old news.

It seems that the IT businessman wanted people to know that the revelation is no longer a conspiracy. But that’s a tall order since many people consider McAfee an infamous conspiracy nut.

John McAfee Must Be Living Under a Rock

John McAfee must have lost his touch in tech to say that no one cares about the UFO disclosure. A quick Google Trends query shows that “UFO” is the most searched term in the United States with over 200,000 searches, and the interest seems to be gaining more momentum.

It’s not just on Google. Curious minds are also exchanging memes and ideas about aliens and UFOs on Twitter. Tags such as “UFOs” and “#AliensExist” have been red hot topics in the U.S. every hour in the last 15 hours.

It appears that we have another case of a false John McAfee claim. It isn’t the first time that the computer security whiz made a wildly inaccurate call. I doubt it will be the last.

