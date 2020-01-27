Israeli Analyst Says One Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Is Less Crazy Than You Think

Internet sources speculate that the Wuhan coronavirus could be linked to the covert Chinese bioweapons program.

While the reports are unconfirmed, they are troubling.

Regardless of its origin, the Wuhan coronavirus is spreading around the world with confirmed cases in Asia, Europe and North America.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Wuhan coronavirus is a biological weapon that was either accidentally or intentionally released from research facilities in Hubei province, China. While these reports are unconfirmed, they shed light on the panic gripping the internet as the new disease continues to mutate into more deadly and virulent forms.

The Pandemic of Our Time?

The date is January 27, 2020, and over 3,000 people have become sick with a new and mysterious illness. So far, over 80 have died and up to 100,000 may be infected in the worst-case scenario. All across social media, videos emerge purporting to show overcrowded hospitals as well as people collapsing in the streets.

In response to the threat, the Chinese government has launched the most aggressive containment effort in history. Thirteen cities have been placed under quarantine affecting a population of 35 million. It sounds like science fiction, but that is the reality of the current Wuhan coronavirus – the first major outbreak of the nascent 2020 decade.

If unconfirmed reports are to be believed, the truth could be even more bizarre.

Is Coronavirus a Biological Weapon?

The Wuhan Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a wet market located in Wuhan, Hubei province. Scientists are confident that the virus originated in Wuhan because the city is the epicenter of the outbreak and has the largest number of cases. There is some controversy about how, exactly, the outbreak started.

This is were things get weird.

Wuhan is home to several major Chinese biological research labs. In particular, the city is known for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, China’s most advanced biological research lab. The Washington Times suggests that this site may be linked to a covert Chinese biological warfare program. The outlet features Danny Shoham, who claims to be a former Israeli military intelligence officer.

Shoham believes the Wuhan Institute of Virology may be helping the Chinese military with its biological warfare program. He states the following:

Certain laboratories in the institute have probably been engaged, in terms of research and development, in Chinese (biological weapons), at least collaterally, yet not as a principal facility of the Chinese biowarfare alignment.

Shoham stops short of claiming the coronavirus leaked from the institute. Although he admits it’s possible:

In principle, outward virus infiltration might take place either as leakage or as an indoor unnoticed infection of a person that normally went out of the concerned facility. This could have been the case with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But so far there isn’t evidence or indication for such an incident.

China Must Stop the Coronavirus, Regardless of its Origin

The Coronavirus is an accelerating public health issue that is putting the world on alert. While the Chinese government appears to be doing everything in its power to slow the spread of the deadly disease, many still question its credibility and refuse to believe the official line of events.

Did the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan fish market? Or did it leak from a biological warfare institute? None of that matters at this point. The virus is here, and its killing people.

