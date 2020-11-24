Menu | Stories
Cyberpunk 2077 QA Tester Clocks 175 Hours – And Still Isn’t Done

A leisurely-paced playthrough of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sees CD Projekt Red QA lead clock in over 175 hours total play time.
Cyberpunk 2077
The year's most-anticipated game is going to be a long one. | Source: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP
  • CD Projekt Red QA lead Łukasz Babiel has sunk a staggering 175 hours into a single playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077.
  • Babiel’s meticulous, slow-paced, bug scouting run means the average player is unlikely to pump that much time into the action-RPG.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on Dec. 10.

Despite sinking a massive 175 hours into Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s QA lead has yet to experience everything it has to offer.

Taking to Twitter, Łukasz Babiel shared a screenshot from the highly-anticipated action-RPG showing a playthrough with a total playtime surpassing 175 hours.

Cyberpunk 2077
One seriously lengthy playthrough. | Source: Twitter

In response to a question, the QA lead revealed they’d yet to complete everything Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, hinting that CD Projekt Red is living up to its reputation for creating content-rich titles, as we saw with the studio’s previous effort, The Witcher 3.

It would be misguided to expect the average player to clock in a similarly lengthy playthrough. We have to appreciate this in the context of Babiel’s role as a QA tester, which requires meticulously scouring the game for potential bugs and issues.

When asked if 175 hours is roughly what completionists can expect to sink into the game, Babiel points to a leisurely-paced, stealth-oriented playthrough on the hardest difficulty exploring every feature in Cyberpunk 2077 as the most significant contributor to the sizable game time.

Cyberpunk 2077
Babiel says 175 hours will unlikely be the average play time for most. | Source: Twitter

Average Cyberpunk 2077 Playthrough Likely Much Shorter

As with most open-world titles, each player’s appetite for exploration, taking on side quests, bagging achievements, and experiencing everything CD Projekt Red packs into Cyberpunk 2077 will dictate the length of a playthrough. In all likelihood, most players will hit the credits long before the 175-hour mark.

Though CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 three times now, news over the weekend struck an optimistic note, putting to bed rumbles of a delay into 2021.

Thanks to reports of retail PS4 copies finding their way into the wider world and even a short 20 minutes gameplay stream showing off the game in action, everything seems on track for CD Projekt Red to release Cyberpunk 2077 on Dec. 10 as intended.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Cyberpunk 2077
