Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Need to Stop Crying – This Delay Is Great News

CD Projekt RED announces another release date delay for Cyberpunk 2077.

The game will be delayed at least two months.

While many fans are disappointed at the news, the decision to delay the game could be a great thing for gamers.

On Twitter today, CD Projekt RED announced a delay to the Cyberpunk 2077 release date. The game will now be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020. This is the second delay of the game this year as it was first intended to be released in April, then September.

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to Fix Bugs

In the post, the developer confirmed that the game is finished “content and gameplay-wise,” but it needs more time to fix the game’s bugs. The two months will give the Cyberpunk 2077 team more time to go through the game.

Fans will be disappointed by this delay. The developers have confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is an adult game, featuring scenes of nudity, sex, and drug usage. While some games have come close, few have taken things as far as what Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be planning.

Over the last couple of months, eager fans have even put together new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay videos from old trailers.

The Delay Could Keep the Team from Crunching

However, the delay could turn out to be critical for developer CD Projekt RED and its fans. It could have a significant effect on how the developers work.

After telling people in May and June 2019 that its developers wouldn’t need to crunch, CD Projekt RED changed its mind when the game was delayed in January 2020.

The developer confirmed that delaying the game would not remove the need for the team to crunch to “some degree.”

Crunch development is when developers have to put in a large amount of overtime to complete work on a game. Many developers have spoken out against the practices, but it remains a major issue at studios such as CD Projekt RED, Rockstar Games, and BioWare. Delaying Cyberpunk 2077 may prompt CD Projekt RED to end these practices.

The delay also means that fans won’t have to play a weaker version of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but these consoles don’t launch until holiday 2020. This would mean that fans wouldn’t be able to play it on next-gen until months after the game launched on PS4 and Xbox One.

Fans may be disappointed by the delay, but it will likely mean that they’ll get to play Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen at launch. That, and the potential to get rid of crunch, should give fans a reason to smile.

