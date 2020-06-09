In a major statement, a senior WHO official has played down the aymptomatic threat of the virus spread. | Source: 2020. Christopher Black/WHO

Posted in: Market News
Published:
June 9, 2020 9:03 AM UTC

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

The World Health Organization (WHO) says asymptomatic spread of the virus is rare. It may fuel growing appetite for the stock market.
Author: Joseph Young @iamjosephyoung
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) says the risk of asymptomatic individuals spreading the virus to others is low.
  • The U.S. stock market is in the middle of a historic recovery, and the positive data from the WHO may further fuel the confidence of investors.
  • Billionaires are now showing signs of defeat, as Stanley Druckenmiller says the stock market humbled him.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the asymptomatic spread of the COVID-19 virus is ‘very rare’. Major progress in understanding the pandemic may fuel growing appetite and certainty for investors in the stock market.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit head, said:

It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.

The thread of asymptomatic distribution of the virus sparked fear across the U.S. and Europe as economies started to reopen.

Top scientists now believe individuals without symptoms infecting other individuals is uncommon. The findings are likely to boost the confidence of investors in the near-term.

Source: Rand Paul

Institutions Aren’t Buying as Stock Market Rallies, But Not Selling Either

After the massive plunge of equities on March 23, institutional investors started to prioritize cash over stocks as a safety net.

But, that does not mean institutions have been selling stocks.

According to a Gallup poll, investors have not been in a rush to sell

Loading ...
. Around 55% of the respondents invested in the stock market said they are holding steady with no intent to sell.

The U.S. stock market has had a historic run in the past two months due to the explosive demand from retail investors.

Retail investors were only able to push the stock market upwards because the selling pressure from institutions was low.

The stock market is on a meteoric run. | Source: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson 

Now, billionaires are also beginning to show signs that they believe in the stock market rally.

Stanley Druckenmiller, whose net worth surpasses $4.7 billion, said the stock market trend humbled him.

During the Economic Club of New York’s webinar, Druckenmiller said his fund generated a 3% return since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), in contrast, saw a 48.3% upsurge since March 23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sees a 48.3% rally since late March | Source: Yahoo Finance

Billionaires and large hedge funds rushed to safer alternatives like bonds and cash to protect their holdings.

The cautious approach of high net-worth investors in the midst of multi-trillion dollar stimulus, positive data about the pandemic, and relaxed financial condition proved to be ineffective.

Economies Will Reopen More Aggressively With Optimistic WHO Data

In the near-term, the data from the WHO may act as a hopeful variable that may further add to the momentum of the stock market.

If asymptomatic cases decline and individuals without symptoms are unlikely to spread the virus, then it will encourage governments worldwide to take a stronger stance in reopening their economies.

The plans of the U.S. government to fully reopen its economy and recover the jobs market were the main catalyst of the recent stock market uptrend.

The WHO said it is possible to “drastically reduce” transmission of the virus by isolating asymptomatic cases. If so, the risk of an enormous second wave of the virus decreases.

Disclaimer: This article represents the author’s opinion and should not be considered investment or trading advice from CCN.com. Unless otherwise noted, the author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Joseph Young @iamjosephyoung

Financial analyst based in Seoul, South Korea. Contributing regularly to CCN and Forbes. I have covered the stock market and bitcoin since 2013.

More of: wall streetWorld Health Organization
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It

July Could Be the Moment of Reckoning for the U.S. Stock Market

Dan Bilzerian’s $5,000 Twitter Reward is Even Tackier Than You Think

The Dow Is Skyrocketing & Here’s Why Stocks Will Shatter Record Highs

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Press Hit Has a Sinister Royal Connection

Stock Market Bears Sweat Because This V-Shaped Recovery is No Myth

Glee’s Lea Michele Doesn’t Discriminate, She’s Just All-Round Awful

7 Companies You Should Renounce If You Support Black Lives Matter

The Stock Market Is Trading in a Parallel Universe – That’s OK…Until It’s Not

Did the U.S. Just Avert a Housing Market Crisis?

3 Reasons Why Airline Stocks Are Still a Sell Despite Recovery

The Fed Rescued Stocks from a Bear Market – But Bulls Won’t Like What Comes Next

Trump Is Giving Warren Buffett Investing Advice – But He Shouldn’t

The Stock Market’s Biggest Gains Always Happen at the Same Time Each Day

NFL QB Drew Brees Knew What He Was Saying – Don’t Let Him Off the Hook

Ellen DeGeneres Is an Anti-Feminist Egomaniac – And She Needs to Be Stopped

Glee Always Had a Seedy Underbelly – Lea Michele Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The Dow Is Surging – And That’s Awful News for the Housing Market

Blame the Fed for Ultra-Zombie Hertz Stock’s Ridiculous 100% Surge

Prince Harry Getting Involved With BLM? Hopefully He’s Learned From His Unsettling Past

The Stock Market Is Getting Hella Frothy – And It’s All Millennials’ Fault

Warren Buffett Should Follow His Own Advice – He’d Be $81 Billion Richer

The Next Big Stock Market Risk No One Is Talking About

Kourtney K is Aware – And I Fear She’s the Only ‘Woke’ Kardashian Sister

Meghan Markle Rumored to Be Relaunching the Tig – Here’s Why It Won’t Happen