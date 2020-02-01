Posted in: Headlines
Published:
February 1, 2020 12:47 AM UTC

Twitter Suspends ‘ZeroHedge’ for Coronavirus Doxxing

Twitter suspended pro-Trump news website ZeroHedge after the site spread a coronavirus conspiracy theory and doxxed a Chinese scientist.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

ZeroHedge tried to put a face on the coronavirus outbreak. The controversial media outlet was immediately suspended by Twitter, possibly for doxxing a Chinese scientist. | Image: CDC via AP

  • Twitter suspended ZeroHedge Friday afternoon. It’s not the first time ZeroHedge has run afoul of major platforms’ rules.
  • The popular markets-focused blog with a contrarian streak has 673K followers. But they won’t be reading any new ZeroHedge tweets today.
  • Followers suspect a tweet about a coronavirus conspiracy theory triggered the suspension. But it’s more likely a recent doxxing.

Twitter suspended the pro-Trump market news website ZeroHedge Friday. Followers discovered the website’s timeline had disappeared. An account suspension announcement, and link to Twitter’s rules were in its place.

Source: Twitter

Not ZeroHedge’s First Suspension

The website’s followers were shocked, but not surprised at the suspension. It’s hardly ZeroHedge’s first run-in with major social media and news platforms.

Facebook banned the website in March last year. But they reversed the ban the next day and said it was “a mistake.” Zerohedge said it was thrilled with the outpouring of support online during the 24 hours it was banned.

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Tweet Blamed

On the #ZeroHedge hashtag, someone pointed out the last update from the website was coronavirus related. The tweet linked to a ZeroHedge post headlined:

Coronavirus Contains “HIV Insertions”, Stoking Fears Over Artificially Created Bioweapon

The article features a conspiracy theory that the Wuhan coronavirus was manufactured in a lab. In other words, that it’s a biological weapon. But it expands on the theory with claims that there are genetic similarities between the virus and HIV.

Source: Twitter

It’s a disturbing conspiracy theory, but it’s unconfirmed.

ZeroHedge Doxxed A Chinese Scientist

On Wednesday, ZeroHedge published a post headlined:

Is This The Man Behind The Global Coronavirus Pandemic?

It accused a Chinese scientist of creating the coronavirus as a biological weapon. And it published his picture, name, email address and telephone number.

Then encouraged readers to pay him a visit.

Something tells us, if anyone wants to find out what really caused the coronavirus pandemic that has infected thousands of people in China and around the globe, they should probably pay […] a visit.

Or at least start with an email: […] can be reached at […], and his phone# is […].

The article is still upon ZeroHedge’s website at the time of publication. It’s probably no coincidence that BuzzFeed reported the doxxing two hours before Twitter suspended ZeroHedge’s account.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

Last modified: February 1, 2020 4:04 PM UTC

W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Markets Contributor for CCN living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University in 2009 (majored in Entrepreneurship). Organized Senator Rand Paul's first and second online fundraisers in 2009. Correctly predicted the bitcoin bull market of 2019. Roving editor for the Independent Voter Network since 2013. Email me | Follow Me on Twitter (followed by: fmr Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), fmr NM Gov. Gary Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY))

More of: CoronavirusTwitterZeroHedge
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Boeing is Lying When it Blames all its Troubles on the Disastrous 737 MAX

After Sinking 97%, This Altcoin Just Woke Up with a 23% Surge

Official Coronavirus Count Nears 12,000 but This Model Estimates 75,000 Infections

Jose Mourinho Must Prove He’s Still an Elite Manager Against Foe Guardiola

Could Stubborn Sony Really Nintendo Switch-On PlayStation Remote Play?

A Happy Neymar Turns PSG Into Genuinely-Scary European Contenders

Irredeemable Blizzard Go Too Far After Banning Warcraft III Gamers

Everything Wrong With The Cannabis Industry: Investors Beware

Meghan Markle’s Evil Plan to Be a ‘Hollywood Royal’ Is Almost Complete

The Dow Is Imploding & Donald Trump Just Made It Worse

PS5 ‘Leak’ Claims to Reveal an Uncensored Look at the User Interface

What Raging Forex Volatility Tells Us About Friday’s Stock Market Plunge

Flew Southwest Recently? You Did Great Arriving Alive

This Is Why the Dow Jones Crashed More Than 500 Points

Bombshell Study Estimates 75,800 People are Infected With Coronavirus in Wuhan