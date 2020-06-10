U.S.-China tensions are coming to the fore again - but is it a market risk in the year of a recession and an election . | Source: AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin File

Posted in: Markets
Published:
June 10, 2020 9:38 AM UTC

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Top European bank UBS does not believe U.S. President Donald Trump will push China to the brink of a "cold war." It may further fuel the stock market in Q3.
Author: Joseph Young @iamjosephyoung
  • UBS does not believe President Trump will push China to the brink of a cold war.
  • Morgan Stanley similarly said the Trump administration will want to focus on economic growth ahead of re-election.
  • The U.S. stock market will benefit from fewer geopolitical risks in the medium to long-term.

Top European bank UBS does not believe U.S. President Donald Trump will push China to the brink of a “cold war“, playing down fears of an escalating conflict that threatens the stock rally.

Kelvin Tay, UBS Global Wealth Management’s regional chief investment officer, said:

We don’t think the ratcheting up of U.S.-China tensions will be a risk simply because this is (an election) year and the U.S. is in a recession.

The Nasdaq achieved a new its all-time high on June 9, rising to as high as 10,000 points.

Nasdaq hits a new all-time high | Source: Yahoo Finance

The trend of the stock market shows investors did not consider U.S.-China relations as much of a threat to begin with.

Optimistic projections on the relationship between the two superpowers can recover the confidence of institutional investors in equities.

How Will the Stock Market React?

Economists state that a cold war between the U.S. and China will cause economic redundancies.

Dan Ikenson, Cato Institute’s director of the Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, said:

Many economic redundancies will emerge as the United States and China replicate efforts.

Both nations will offer “threatening sticks” to countries that refuse to be their allies. Such an environment would hinder global economic growth and stability.

In a tense environment equipped with tariffs on exports and restrictions on companies, the U.S. stock market will struggle to maintain upward momentum.

Airlines, travel companies, manufacturers, farms, and semiconductor firms will run into difficulties in dealing with their international consumer base.

After the threat of an initial flight ban, the Trump administration will permit inmbound Chinese flights. | Source: Shutterstock.com

In 2015, for instance, China sent 2,028 flights per week to the U.S. and U.S. airlines sent 1,853 flights every week to China.

Loading ...

If the dispute between the U.S. and China escalate to a cold war status, major sectors like the airline industry may crumble.

For Trump, taking such an immense economic risk right before the Presidential election in November is not ideal.

Source: Donald J. Trump

Similarly, Morgan Stanley previously said that it is not in the interest of the U.S. to reinvoke a trade war with China.

Instead, major financial institutions generally believe that the Trump administration will focus on economic recovery and jobs market expansion.

Any action that the U.S. takes will be “largely be symbolic rather than on the tariff front,” Tay emphasized.

Asia Stocks React to Optimistic Projections

Stock market indices in Asia such as Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi are both on the rise.

The predictions of UBS and Morgan Stanley that the U.S.-China tensions will be short-lived are affecting the confidence of investors heading into the third quarter of 2020.

The U.S. stock market has even better conditions than Asia to continue its bull run.

Businesses are benefiting from relaxed financial conditions, the Fed funds rate is at near-zero, and the government is preparing another round of a trillion-dollar stimulus.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) intent to pursue additional stimulus despite a rejection from Germany could pressure the Federal Reserve to continue providing more liquidity in the near-term.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Show comments
Joseph Young @iamjosephyoung

Financial analyst based in Seoul, South Korea. Contributing regularly to CCN and Forbes. I have covered the stock market and bitcoin since 2013.

More of: ChinaUnited StatesubsDonald Trump

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It

July Could Be the Moment of Reckoning for the U.S. Stock Market

Dan Bilzerian’s $5,000 Twitter Reward is Even Tackier Than You Think

The Dow Is Skyrocketing & Here’s Why Stocks Will Shatter Record Highs

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Press Hit Has a Sinister Royal Connection

Stock Market Bears Sweat Because This V-Shaped Recovery is No Myth

Glee’s Lea Michele Doesn’t Discriminate, She’s Just All-Round Awful

7 Companies You Should Renounce If You Support Black Lives Matter

The Stock Market Is Trading in a Parallel Universe – That’s OK…Until It’s Not

Did the U.S. Just Avert a Housing Market Crisis?