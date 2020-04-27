Tom DeLonge Vindicated as Navy Finally Publishes UFO Footage

The Navy just released UFO footage on their website.

Tom DeLonge released the same footage several years ago on his To the Stars Academy website.

Tom DeLonge is finally vindicated, and people like Neil deGrasse Tyson owe him an apology.

In a world where the star of a reality TV show can become the leader of the free world, we must accept that the guitarist and singer of a 90s teenage punk band is the world’s new UFO expert.

That’s right, Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 has shifted careers into a connoisseur of Unidentified Flying Objects. And the Navy just validated his research.

In Tom DeLonge We Trust

Tom DeLonge has been ridiculed for years. People have called him insane, a crackpot, and batsh*t crazy. After all, why would anyone seek extraterrestrial insight from this guy?

It turns out, we all should.

The Navy just officially published three UFO videos that DeLonge popularized through his To the Stars Academy.

The grainy footage of little dots was hardly compelling when DeLonge first released it, even though The New York Times picked up the story. The videos were captured as part of the Navy’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

But with the Navy officially publishing the videos to their website, DeLonge can rest easy, knowing he’s finally gotten the validation from the type of institution his punk-rock heart likely despises.

As a bonus, maybe the Navy’s decision to release the footage will discourage the real crackpots from trying to storm Area 51.

People Owe Tom DeLonge an Apology, Starting With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson was one of the most prominent voices to trash Tom DeLonge’s footage publicly. The astrophysicist got awfully smug on CNN in 2017, following DeLonge’s release of the videos.

Neil deGrasse Tyson told the starstruck anchors:

Call me when you have a dinner invite from an alien.

Adding,

The evidence is so paltry for aliens to visit Earth, I have no further interest. The universe brims with mysteries. Just because you don’t know what it is you’re looking at doesn’t mean it’s intelligent aliens visiting from another planet.

If aliens do come to dinner, let’s just hope Neil doesn’t give them one of his creepy ‘Native American handshakes.’

While the Navy publishing the video certainly doesn’t confirm that that the objects were alien-powered, it gives DeLonge some credibility where it wasn’t before.

Sure, Tom DeLonge can’t prove these are alien crafts. But at the very least, unidentified objects are flying around with seemingly advanced technology. If that doesn’t pique your scientific interest, Neil, I don’t know what will.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.