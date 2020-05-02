Thankfully, There’s No Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Female Viking Outrage

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla recently announced that it would feature both male and female main characters.

The developers felt the need to pre-empt some form of backlash over the decision.

Despite the defense of the decision, the backlash seems to be either small or non-existent.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is causing a lot of fuss online. People seem excited about being able to jump into the boots of a Viking Warrior for the most part. Although, there are a few concerns with the series’ shift away from stealth to more straight forward combat.

Despite this most of the discussion online seems to be about the game’s female protagonist. Initially revealed via the collector’s edition statue, the news is that the game has a choice between playing as a male or female main character.

You might imagine this has a fair few people annoyed. But, does it?

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s Female Protagonist Is Being Discussed a Lot

If you take a look at places like Twitter, a decent amount of articles about the character’s gender are being shared. Apparently the developers felt the need to pre-emptively defend the decision to include a female character.

Usually, you’d think this would be because there’s a big backlash to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. But, there doesn’t seem to be one. At least, not about the protagonists anyway. Despite the articles defending it, not all that many people seem to actually care.

Normally when a game is getting backlash, you expect to see it happening on social media. That’s not really happening with Assasins Creed: Valhalla. Most responses are either looking forward to the game or have a different problem beyond gender which is putting them off.

Is This Just Being Done to Boost Interaction About the Game?

On one hand, it’s not hard to see why Ubisoft may have decided to pre-empt a backlash. After all, they’re no stranger to a backlash to decisions. Especially those that revolve around Assassin’s Creed.

This time though, any backlash they might have been worried about seems to be minimal. Beyond a few posts on Reddit and some deleted threads on Twitter, there doesn’t seem to be anyone saying the female protagonist in Valhall is a bad thing.

At most you’ll find one post in many hundreds which don’t seem to think it’s a problem. It might be time to ask the question of whether or not the backlash is being faked to get more posts and tweets.

