Stop Making Tomi Lahren Trend Every Time She Says Something Terrible

Tomi Lahren is trending again.

This time, the Fox Nation host is making waves because she said something racist about Breonna Taylor.

At what point does the public stop making her trend and amplifying her message?

Tomi Lahren Is The Very Definition Of ‘Strong And Wrong’

Take a look at the disgusting comment Tomi Lahren made after the Breonna Taylor announcement came through.

Too bad for the “Fox Nation” host that this is absolutely the wrong take.

For those unfamiliar with the Breonna Taylor case: she was a 26-year-old woman who worked with University of Louisville Health as a full-time ER technician. She was asleep in her home on March 13, 2020, when three officers — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — stormed into her home to allegedly serve a warrant. (As it would later be revealed, the cops were not only at the wrong address, but the suspect they were looking for was already in custody — meaning the cops had no logical reason to be there.) In the melee, Taylor — who, again, was asleep in her home and not the suspect listed on the warrant — was shot five times and died at the scene.

Despite this gross miscarriage of justice, the cops involved in this unjustified shooting were not charged with murder or even manslaughter.

And despite this further miscarriage of justice, Tomi Lahren found it appropriate to spread information that implied that Breonna Taylor deserved to die. You can check out the video of that below.

I stand with law enforcement, law and order. pic.twitter.com/YIuWw5zdgj — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2020

Here’s the question: we know her M.O., at this point. So why do we make her trend?

Making Her Trend Amplifies Her Message

Tomi Lahren became famous off of messages like this one. Her “base” revels in her ignorance, her racism, and her intellectual dishonesty. And the more she “trends” off of statements like these, the more valuable she becomes to the Fox News crowd.

So at what point are we going to stop giving her attention and amplifying her message? What you feed, grows — what you ignore, dies. And it’s high time we start ignoring Tomi Lahren to death.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.