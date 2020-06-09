Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

George Floyd’s funeral service was on Tuesday.

Singer Ne-Yo performed “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” while taking several emotional pauses mid-song.

Twitter users ruthlessly had a field day on the emotional performer.

George Floyd’s death has already caused massive shifts in America. One thing it hasn’t affected is people being terrible on Twitter. Just ask Ne-Yo.

The R&B singer performed “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at Floyd’s funeral. He was so engulfed in emotion that he struggled to get through the performance.

You’d think people would be understanding of the emotional weight he was experiencing. But no. They were not.

Twitter users proceeded to pounce on Ne-Yo and rip out whatever was left of his warm, sweet heart.

Ne-Yo Won’t Be Winning Any Awards For His Performance

There’s no denying that this was not Ne-Yo’s shining moment as a performer. He struggled to get through the song, but who can blame him?

The police murdered another black man. But this time, it woke the entire country out of its slumber. (At least those that were ready to wake up).

Millions have been sparked to action. Protests have been steady for weeks, with no signs of dropping off. We are in a moment.

Ne-Yo felt its weight.

He started by saying he appreciates the sacrifice that George Floyd made.

Then he kicked off the song by stopping and saying “sorry guys” within the first few lines of the song.

He stopped again, mid-song. Then he stopped again. And again. And again.

Then the piano played him off.

It was not “good.”

At least he felt something, right? He was clearly taken by a huge moment. Twitter saw that as a weakness and roasted the man like he did it on purpose.

Twitter Smells Blood in the Water

The sharks came out, and they came out quickly. Ne-Yo immediately became a top trend on Twitter.

They started by picking apart his pre-song statement to George Floyd:

And again:

One more time, so he never forgets:

They didn’t hide how they felt about his singing, either:

He inspired some people, in the worst way:

Some people tried their best to be kind:

Some people did not:

Why Tear Ne-Yo Down?

There’s no denying that Ne-Yo bombed his performance, but his intentions were pure. His heart was clearly in the right place, as he was overcome with emotion.

Why do we need to dismantle him during a moment like this? Because no matter how many horrific events take place, or how inspiring the responses become, people will always be people. And Twitter will always be the worst.

