The Secret Behind Aaron Rodgers’ Early Success This Season

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL.

But when the Packers selected a quarterback rather than a much-needed wide receiver, many thought it might be the team’s way of showing him out the door.

With how he has played so far this season—he is not going anywhere. But his resurgence has made some curious as to what is fueling his competitive fire.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is off to a great start so far this season, one of the best he has had in years. The Packers have started 2-0 several times under him, but he has not totaled 600-plus yards passing with six touchdowns and no interceptions—ever.

He has had more yards a couple of times and more touchdowns once. But then he also had an interception or two.

You could say he is off to the best start of his career at the not-so-young age of 36. With that being the case, many are wondering what the secret is. How has he been able to get off to such a hot start without the benefit of the usual off-season program? What did he do? Did he find the fountain of youth or something?

What is the secret to his success at this point in the season?

Aaron Rodgers Shares His Secret (Sort Of)

The easy answer to his hot start would be that he feels the need to prove himself since the Packers decided to draft a quarterback, Jordan Love, with their first-round pick in the last draft. Rodgers hoped the team would get him a new offensive weapon—not select his replacement.

When asked about during an interview on Kyle Brandt’s podcast, he said he poured himself a nice glass of tequila after hearing the news from his agent:

At some point, the Packers have to make a decision between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. So what does @AaronRodgers12 think the franchise will do? This is #10Questions with @KyleBrandt. Follow now on @SpotifyPodcasts. Episode 1 comes out 8/12: https://t.co/I4twk7ntqS pic.twitter.com/T9yBKGmXiU — The Ringer (@ringer) July 28, 2020

Although Rodgers said all the right things, no one would be shocked if he was driven by the need to prove himself. But as it turns out, the real reason for his success is something else entirely. He talked about it during a recent episode of Pat McAfee’s podcast:

In true Aaron Rodgers fashion, he does not come right out and tell us anything. But if you read between the lines, he has made some changes that increased his ‘love of life’ and ‘put him in a lot better headspace.’ What could that mean?

Well, he and his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, split.

Since we don’t know what else he may be doing, it is a little unfair to credit the split. Most guys would be crushed to lose a beauty like Patrick.

But when he says, “…there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months…” and talks about “surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy,” it sounds like he loves the single life.

If that is indeed the case—then, great. But Danica Patrick may want to be wary of any other NFL quarterbacks showing interest. Their motives may not be honorable. Instead of looking for love, they might just be trying to replicate that Aaron Rodgers mojo.

